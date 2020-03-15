From a clearinghouse for public healthcare needs to freedom from the Nazis for an Allegany soldier, from a sad end to the best Bona season on record to an amazing time at the Reilly Center, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1920

March 16 — Plans were completed by the Public Health Committee for a health and welfare center for Olean which will be a clearinghouse for services. The child and family welfare, general relief and recreational work will be in the charge of the Red Cross. The tuberculosis prevention work will be under the Anti-Tuberculosis Society. The Olean Board of Education will provide $1,000 to equip a dental clinic, and the city has been asked for $2,150 for the work. The women of Olean through these organizations made a most enviable record for service during the war, and officials hope to tap them again to help those in need locally.

March 18 — The St. Bonaventure College varsity basketball team will host, as the last game of their inaugural season, the Buffalo Orioles in Butler Gym. The Orioles have defeated the greatest amateur, semi-pro and college teams in the country, but the boys in brown and white are confident that they will give the famous club a good battle, at least. This will be the only chance the fans in this vicinity have to see the world’s champions in action in some time, and the management at the college is making preparations to handle a large crowd.

1945

March 16 — A 25-word telegraph left an Allegany woman breathing a sigh of relief — her husband, Lt. N.V.V.F. Munson has been reported safe after being liberated from Nazi clutches. Munson, who had been serving with an anti-aircraft battery in Italy, was reported missing in July and later reported as a prisoner of war in September. Soviet troops, liberating Oflag No. 64 in Poland, reported that Munson was safe and sound in their care. The camp had been imprisoning captured American ground component soldiers, one of the few camps which housed only men of one country taken captive by the Third Reich.

March 20 — Even as the war in Europe reaches its climax, the U.S. Navy is still asking women to put on the uniform and make WAVEs. Recruiters for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service are seeking registered nurses for the Navy Nurse Corps to help wounded soldiers, sailors and marines recover from their wounds. While many of the WAVES enlistees would work in noncritical jobs at 900 stations in the states and Hawaii (then a territory), skilled nursing personnel would save thousands of lives during the war. By the end of the war, 84,000 women would serve in the program — about 2.5% of the Navy’s personnel — and 69 would die.

1970

March 16 — 13-year-old Andy Womer of Portville bested 33 other skiers from nine states to capture the Eastern Championship title in Stowe, Vt. He placed first in three of the four slalom and giant slalom runs to best 13-year-olds and under from the New England and Middle Atlantic states. While it will likely be the end of the season for the lad, New Englanders may long remember the Western New York boy who swept the region out from under those Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire racers — and may see more of him.

March 20 — “Our kids played their hearts out. I’m very proud of them. They just did a great job,” said St. Bonas coach Larry Weise after his team fell in the Final Four to the Jacksonville Dolphins, 91-83. Noting that his team missed All-American and future Hall-of-Famer Bob Lanier, Weise noted that the Dolphins had the size, but nothing else over his squad. “We out-hustled them. Maybe they’ve played better on other nights … but they made a lot of things happen only because of their size.” The Bonnies would lose the third-place game the following day, capping off an undefeated season with two heartbreaking losses.

1995

March 17 — Locals are going nuts for March Madness as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team hosted its first-ever postseason tournament game — and won it, too. Toppling visiting Southern Mississippi, 75-70, in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament, local proprietors noted that restaurants are packed, seats full at bargain prices in the Reilly Center, and big plays brought fans to their feet in a smashing game. The team hadn’t seen a postseason in over a decade, and a winning season in almost as long.

March 20 — More than 300 people marched in Olean demanding that the state investigate the 1994 death of Kevin King, who died in a parking lot in East Olean following a fight. Cattaraugus County District Attorney has ordered a second autopsy be conducted on King following two similar protests in Little Valley. After the march in Olean, it was announced that state Attorney General David Vacco would be stepping in to assist the investigation. Half a dozen convictions in the case would be recorded in 1997.