From the death of an early cutlery industrialist to the return of polio to Olean, from a puppy from Vietnam to Allegany mourning the loss of its mayor, here’s a look back on the week that was on this week’s edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
July 28 — One of the pioneering cutlers in the region has passed away. George W. Korn, president of the Korn Razor Co. of Little Valley, died at his home after a comparatively short illness. The late Mr. Korn was born in Germany and came to this country when a young man. He resided in Chicago for many years and came to Little Valley 19 years ago to found his company, which proved a very successful enterprise. Known for its switchblade knives, razors and corn knives — thin knives for cutting corns off of feet — the company was successful in a competitive Cattaraugus County market until it closed in 1925.
July 30 — Evelyn Earle, 30, charged with being a disorderly housekeeper, and Esther Allen, 22, charged with vagrancy, were arrested at the Earle house on North 12th Street. Complaint was made by M. L. Smith, a former policeman who lives next door, and by an agent of the Olean Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Earle was sentenced to a $50 fine and six months in prison, while Allen was sentenced to three months. However, both sentences would be suspended if the fine was paid and the women left town at once.
1944
Aug. 3 — Warning to parents against unnecessary exposure of children to crowds was issued by Dr. John Johnson, Olean city health commissioner, after reporting the city’s first case of infantile paralysis — polio. The first reported case was a 9-year-old boy, now in St. Francis Hospital. It’s believed the boy picked up the disease locally, as opposed to previous reported cases that were brought in from elsewhere. Additional cases in the county were reported in Ashford, Elko, Yorkshire, Franklinville and Gowanda. Polio vaccines became commonplace in 1955, with the county declared polio-free since 1979.
Aug. 4 — About 1,000 fans helped Olean Oilers pitcher Mel Himes celebrate his eighth victory in a 13-6 win at Bradner Stadium over the Jamestown Falcons. The 17-year-old Salamanca boy drew 300 fans from his home city for the event, and Olean city officials presented him with several war bonds as he helped the team snap a 5-game losing streak. He gave up two hits and a run in the first inning, but left the visitors scoreless again through the seventh. A tense ninth inning, as a string of singles led to three runs, but the Oilers put the stop on the rally.
1969
July 28 — When a mixed-breed dog walked into a camp in Vietnam, the Ninth Army Band named him Bummer. Spec. 5 John Matteson, who plays trumpet with the band, always had a dog when he grew up in Olean. He quickly took the job of protecting Bummer, rushing the dog to bunkers during mortar attacks. The boys in the unit put a collection together to get the dog to a safe place, as a war zone is no place for a dog. Pooling their money, the dog got its shots, its paperwork and a trip to Olean on a Pan American jetliner. While war isn’t a certainty, Matteson hopes to have a frisky, happy pup waiting for him when his tour is up.
July 31 — Taking home the first-round medal at the 33rd annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament was a 35-year-old meter reader from Jamestown. First-timer Bob Gunnell waited most of the day smoking cigars after making his round early in the day with a one-over-par 71 until the last golfers came in at the Bartlett Country Club. It wasn’t until the very last golfer — Otto-Eldred football coach and pre-tourney favorite Gene Fazio — came in with a 73 that Gunnell knew. The tournament continued through the weekend. This year’s tournament runs Aug. 7 to 11 at the Bartlett.
1994
July 29 — Don Raabe, the longtime football coach of several area parochial schools, was inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame at Hershey, Pa. Having coached only 12 years, he took his teams at St. Bernard’s/Bradford Central Christian and Erie Cathedral Prep to a win percentage of .787 with 32 shutouts, three undefeated seasons, eight league championships and scoring differential of 2,265-897. Area football players are gearing up for the second annual Don Raabe Classic, the Big 30 Charities Classic all-star game having been renamed following Raabe’s death in 1993 from leukemia. The game continues to this day, but no longer carries Raabe’s name.
July 31 — Joseph Catalano, who had served the last 23 years as Allegany village trustee and mayor, passed away at the age of 66. The mayor had been suffering from health problems, officials said, but still insisted on having papers taken to him at home and keeping daily contact with village offices. First elected as trustee in 1970, he was elected mayor in 1990. “He put in a lot of time, effort and dedication into the village,” said Deputy Mayor David Vitale. “He really cared about the village … that was his sole motivation. He had no hidden agenda.”