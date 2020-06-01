From a rough day for cockfighting to taking out the Nazis’ best, from scrapping local air travel to the Triple Crown of Section 6 for Olean, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
June 1 — The early days of motoring were far more dangerous, as readers of the Olean Evening Times could deduce. A driver reported to police that the day before his car hit a boy on a bicycle between Olean and Hinsdale. The boy was not believed to be harmed. Another boy was reported as having been struck by a car near the Burges goat farm before the vehicle sped away. In the third accident, thick fog on the Olean-Allegany road was blamed for a motorcycle with two riders veering off the road, through a barbed wire fence and over another. Both were hospitalized. At the time, the U.S. had about 86 cars per 1,000 people — today, it’s closer to 900 cars per 1,000 people.
June 2 — Two locals were busted for cock fighting as the Chautauqua County sheriff broke up a major ring in Dunkirk. The sheriff and state police reported busting 53 men in the ring, including a South Olean man who tripped over a tree root while running and broke his leg; and another from Olean who was climbing a barbed wire fence to escape, having a good part of his clothing torn off. Almost four dozen birds were seized, from owners ranging across two counties.
1945
June 1 — Staff Sgt. Kenneth Howard of Shinglehouse, Pa., has been credited with a rare feat — destroying a Nazi jet fighter in combat. Howard, an aerial gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber, managed to shoot down a Messerschmitt Me 262 — the world’s first operational jet fighter, capable of flying almost 600 mph. The fighters claimed more than 540 Allied bombers, versus only a handful shot down by Allied gunners and fighter pilots. The former Rice Drilling Co. oil field worker went to England in February, leaving behind his wife and 18-month-old daughter in Little Genesee.
June 5 — Signe Erickson, a missionary teacher in the Philippines and sister of Mrs. Jay Reichenbach of South 18th Street, was one of 11 missionaries and a 9-year-old boy executed by the Japanese on the island of Panay in December. The family, having been notified she died “in Japanese custody” about a month ago, just learned that the missionaries had established a settlement and had been ministering to Filipino guerillas. Shortly after capture, the missionaries, the child and five other Americans were put to death.
1970
June 1 — The rough, hilly section of Hungry Hollow proved to be “perfect terrain,” said officials with the National All Terrain Vehicle Association said after a two-day rally near Kill Buck. More than 100 entrants from as far as Wisconsin attended, but Kill Buck Volunteer Fire Dept. officials, who organized the rally, said they were hoping to make the event an annual occurrence and get higher spectator attendance next year. A 10-lap endurance contest over 10 miles of terrain was the feature on Sunday, with a 15-year-old from York Haven, Pa., taking home 14 different awards.
June 2 — Citing financial losses back as far as 1960, Mohawk Airlines reported it will file its third request with the Civil Aeronautics Board asking for a suspension of services from the Olean Municipal Airport. An average of 1.8 passengers per departure is seen as the cause, with 20 needed to “break even.” Even with heavy federal subsidies, the losses are too much to handle, company officials reported, adding that strikes at General Electric, post offices and air traffic control stations have added to expenses.
1995
June 2 — Olean High has claimed the Triple Crown of local sports — Section 6 titles in football, basketball and baseball in a school year — with a 9-7 win over Cheektowaga. It was the first sectional title for the team in nine years, and OHS became the first school in Section 6 to earn the honors. Centerfielder Jay Wilson was the only player on all three teams, as cornerback and wide receiver in football, and as point guard on the basketball team. Coach Al Dibs noted the team went into the playoffs at 11th seed, and had to knock off the No. 2, 3, 4 and 6 teams to stay alive.
June 6 — City officials are considering a ban on bicycles on North Union Street following complaints by businesses and shoppers sick of dodging cyclists. Mayor John Ash, owner of John Ash Cleaners on West State, noted he has almost been hit numerous times, while other business owners report the same concerns. The ban would be approved, and remains in effect to this day. City officials earlier this spring noted an increase in illegal bike traffic, and warned that fines and impoundment are possible penalties.