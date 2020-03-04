OLEAN — For the past five years, little and big hands alike have constructed bluebird nest boxes at Home Depot in Olean to help attract the beautiful creatures to the area.
On March 14, bird enthusiasts of all ages will once again descend on the hardware store to not only build bird nest boxes but bird feeders, as well, to benefit Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
Beverly Jones, Pfeiffer Nature Program coordinator, said the annual event will conduct the first session from 10 to 11 a.m. and another from 11 a.m. to noon. The fee is $10 per bird nest box or bird feeder. Groups of builders, comprised of one to three participants, are suggested. Children must be accompanied by adults. Jones said reservations are limited and are on a “first come, first serve basis.”
“Bird experts agree that feeding birds is a very common and rewarding way for people to interact with their wild neighbors,” Jones said. “According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, more than 50 million folks in North America participate in feeding birds annually. Bird feeding is not only beneficial to birds but it is also great for the economy.”
She said billions of dollars are spent each year by bird enthusiasts to keep their feeders filled and their feathered visitors happy.
Jones added that the feeding of birds is a perfect way to introduce children to nature.
“In my opinion, a well-placed feeder and a pair of binoculars beats any hand-held device for entertainment,” Jones said. “We hope you will consider adding a new feeder or bird house to your yard or give one as a gift to someone special and join us at Home Depot for this terrific event.”
Serving as volunteers at the event will be nature enthusiasts Tim Baird and Mike Ermer, who will be on hand to answer bird questions. Craftsmen Joe Leo and Craig Myers will lead the construction activities.
Ermer, a retired wildlife biologist, said he has attended the past three or four events and believes the program is beneficial for all.
“There was a time back in the 1800s when bluebirds were probably as abundant as robins are now,” Ermer remarked. “But around the beginning of the 20th century, starlings and house sparrows were introduced to North America and they both compete with bluebirds for nesting cavities.”
He said a bluebird’s natural nesting site are holes in trees that are usually created by woodpeckers. However, the starlings, in particular, compete with the less-aggressive bluebirds which are pushed away from their natural habitat.
Therefore, the bluebird nesting boxes, with smaller holes that keep starlings out, have been essential in bringing the creatures back to the area. In addition, Ermer said he and Baird will speak to the groups about where to place the boxes, which are basically open fields and pond areas as they are insect eaters.
“It has made a fair amount of difference (in the country), bluebirds in the early to mid part of the 20th century were very uncommon,” Ermer said. “They have made at least a partial comeback and we feel the bluebird house program has been a part of that.”
For his part, Baird, president of the Cattaraugus County Bird Club, said he has seen a number of parents bring their young children to the event.
“It’s an excellent way to introduce them to wildlife and nature in general,” Baird remarked. “Many (of the participants) have questions and we try to provide information on where to place the boxes.”
Pre-registration is required and can be done through Pfeiffer Nature Center by 4 p.m. March 12. Participants can sign up on the programs Calendar on the website www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contact the office at 933-0187.