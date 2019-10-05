Just days after a high temperature in the 80s on Wednesday, a frost advisory was issued for early this morning in Cattaraugus County — and a freeze warning for Allegany County.
In Cattaraugus County, temperatures were expected to drop into the mid-30s while in Allegany County temperatures could have dropped below freezing.
So the abrupt arrival of true fall weather naturally had us guessing, “When will the Olean area get our first snow of the season that sticks?”
In what has become an annual thing for State & Union, submit your date along with your name, where you live and your phone number.
You may email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it snail-mail to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760, or drop it off in the newsroom in person.
The winner (or winners) will receive bragging rights over your fellow weather predictors — and a little prize.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Only one prediction per person, and once a prediction has been submitted it cannot be changed.
As for what passes for the first snow, it’s at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on vehicles and wooden decks in Olean.
Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces don’t count.
Elvin Graham of Hastings Road in the town of Olean was our inaugural winner in 2017, predicting Nov. 1. Jane Sader of Cuba Lake was the 2018 winner — she predicted Oct. 28, but it actually first snowed on Oct. 21.
So let’s see those predictions — and good luck.