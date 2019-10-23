All Hallows’ Eve is coming fast, and many a porch, tree and yard in the area are festooned with spooky and fun Halloween decorations.
One might be interested to learn that Halloween is second only to Christmas in terms of spending for a holiday. Consumers spent approximately $9 billion on Halloween last year, according to the National Retail Federation. Individually, Americans spend nearly $87 on Halloween every year.
Yes, that is indeed a lot of candy, costumes and decorations.
Which brings us to today’s topic: We’re interested in receiving as many pictures from area folks as possible showing their decorations and costumes. The Twin Tiers region goes big for Halloween — we want to see just how big.
We will select as many photos as possible to print on the days leading up to Halloween — while all photos that we receive will be posted in a gallery on the Times Herald website.
Photos must be sent digitally, via email, to news@oleantimesherald.com. Send them anytime all the way up to the day before Halloween, which is a week from today.
Meanwhile, take the time to log onto the Times Herald website to weigh in on our newest poll question: What kind of Halloween costume do you prefer?
Answers to choose from are as follows:
• Scary — as in any kind of monster, such as zombies, vampires, witches, werewolves or other such frightful creatures.
• Humorous — as in a costume that pokes fun at something or someone (without offending, of course).
• Superheroes, adventure characters or sports fgures.
• I like to change it up year to year.
We’ll report on the responses next week.
Until then, Happy Halloween!