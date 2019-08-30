That hint of fall is in the air, with cooler nights and mornings and mellow sunshine. Today is the first day of September, and while it’s still summer, thoughts begin to drift toward ... how bad will the coming winter be?
Well, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac — the original almanac and the one we at State & Union adhere to — our region can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures but potentially “piles of snow” at given periods.
“For some parts of the country, frigid and frosty conditions will last well into spring, bringing little relief to the winter-weary,” the Almanac predicts.
“This could feel like the never-ending winter, particularly in the Midwest and east to the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, where wintry weather will last well into March and even through the first days of spring,” says Almanac editor Janice Stillman.
For the Lower Lakes region, in which our part of the Southern Tier lies, the coldest periods are expected to be in early December, most of January and then early and late February.
“The snowiest periods will be in early to mid-January, from late January into early February and late February into early March and in late March,” the Almanac predicts — essentially forecasting what hardy residents of the Twin Tiers already would be steeling themselves for anyhow.
However, the Almanac predicts April and May “will be warmer than normal,” which would be a nice change of pace for the region. Above-normal precipitation is also forecast for our “spring” season.
Meanwhile, dare we look too far ahead, next summer is forecast to be hotter than normal — with lots and lots of rain (sound familiar?).
For what it’s worth...
AS MENTIONED, today is the first day of September. The month was named from the Latin “septem,” meaning “seven”, so called because it was the seventh month of the old Roman calendar, which began the year in March.