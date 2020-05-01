Having fun, being outdoors and taking pictures of roadside markers to support local history are at the heart of Snap That Sign, a new statewide photo campaign hosted by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The family-friendly activity, which welcomes participation across New York state through May 31, invites the public to take photos of specific roadside markers funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, a private grant-making foundation based in Syracuse. A list on the foundation’s website specifies the exact roadside markers that need to be photographed for the Snap That Sign campaign.
There are nine Pomeroy-sponsored historical markers in Cattaraugus County — one being the burial site of Frank W. Higgins, the Olean resident who served as governor of New York from 1905-06.
Another marker in the area — in Allegany — notes the connection between Pvt. Oscar F. Wilber of Allegany, who died of his wounds and illness in the Civil War, and the famed poet Walt Whitman.
Participants can enhance their community’s presence on the Pomeroy Foundation’s interactive marker map. Qualifying photos selected for publication will be added to individual marker listings on the map, helping to provide greater visual context regarding the marker and its location.
In addition to getting their photos published, qualifying participants will receive a Pomeroy Foundation roadside marker pin.
“Many of us are looking for ways we can help out or simply get outside for a fun activity. Snap That Sign checks those boxes,” says Deryn Pomeroy, director of strategic initiatives for the foundation. “Our digital map is one of the most viewed pages on our website and your photos can help make an even better user experience for everyone.”
The instructions for participating in Snap That Sign are as follows:
• Browse the list of Pomeroy roadside markers that need to be photographed.
• Review the photography and submission guidelines, as well as these photo-taking tips.
• Submit your photos to info@wgpfoundation.org and share your photos on social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #snapthatsign.
For complete photography and submission guidelines, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s Snap That Sign web page.