Olean General Hospital officials announced a batch of awards lauding top staff in several areas of operations on Friday.
The semi-annual Gold Stethoscope Award was presented to Dr. Gary Carl.
The award is a result of nominations from employees and is presented semi-annually to a physician who has exemplary relationships with patients and families and demonstrates great teamwork, patient teaching skills and support of hospital employees. This prestigious honor was created to recognize physicians who exhibit an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians.
According to his nomination, “Dr. Carl excels in caring and compassionate communication. He sits with each patient and discusses their concerns. He will even take patients into his office to show them their CT or ultrasound so they are able to see firsthand what is going on with their body. He discusses at length all options of care or treatment and allows the patient to be a part of the decision process.”
Dr. Carl earned a medical degree at the University of Texas, completed a residency at the University of Pittsburgh and is certified by the American Board of Urology. He is a urologist with OGH’s Foothills Medical Group.
The Nightingale Award for the third quarter was awarded to Heidi Coats, RN, clinical coordinator, quality measures.
Coats has been a nurse at OGH since 2006. She’s worked in ICU as a documentation specialist and clinical coordinator.
Her nomination included accolades from several physicians including, “Heidi is an exceptional nurse; she would most definitely make Florence Nightingale proud. She always looks for ways to improve a situation by evaluating what she can do better. Her impressive clinical skills as well as her intuitive sense of rapidly identifying and responding to patients in need, are praiseworthy attributes. She never has to be reminded to be patient-centered, as that is just who she is.”
The Nightingale Award is a quarterly recognition of nursing excellence determined by nominations from the medical staff at OGH.
The September Star Award was given to Samantha Foster, patient access representative.
Foster joined the patient access team at OGH in 2016.
“Sam is a multitasker who helps out wherever she is needed. She has a large workload and completes it with ease. Sam also covers the greeter desk daily to help the department function properly. Sam has a great rapport with the physician offices. Her job is stressful and we appreciate everything Sam does for the department and the hospital,” said Minnie Burns, patient access manager.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence. Those nominated for the award are OGH’s “shining stars.”