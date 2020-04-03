During this time of home confinement, some people may be taking time to reflect on interesting memories from their lives and the community.
Jack Arnold of Olean did just that earlier this week when he reached out to the Times Herald to share a very unique accomplishment by his brother Mike Arnold, a former Olean resident.
Jack Arnold said he wanted to refresh the collective memories of area residents regarding the design and installation of surveillance cameras by his brother on North Union Street in Olean back in 1968. The unique aspect of this project stems from the fact that the surveillance system, designed by Mike Arnold and engineers of his former company, Allband Cablevision Co., was the first video system to be installed in an American city to deter crime.
The following account is an excerpt from an article that appeared in the Times Herald in October of 2018 in recognition of the surveillance system’s 40th anniversary. It reads as such:
“In September of 1968, Olean was the first city in the country to install video cameras along its main business street in an effort to fight crime. The use of closed-circuit TV cameras piping images into the Olean Police Department propelled Olean to the forefront of crime-fighting technology … It was among the first efforts outside of the military to build a durable, all-weather video camera system.”
Following the cameras’ installation on North Union Street, more than 160 police chiefs from around the country visited Olean to inspect the system as well as a colonel from the U.S. Army Weapons Division, a professor of criminology, representatives of the Israeli Defense Force and the head of the national police force of Thailand.
Arnold, a retired communications industry executive now living in Texas, was contacted this week and shared some of his memories on developing the system. In 1967, Arnold had been the president of Allband, the predecessor of Time Warner Cable, which was bringing then-new cable television technology to the city of Olean. He and his company installed the cameras on North Union Street in the downtown business district to monitor crime.
The system gained national headlines for Olean with stories appearing in the New York Times as well as Parade magazine. He said the level of interest in the system took him by surprise as he was just trying to help downtown merchants protect their stores. The project, consisting of cameras on downtown utility poles and connected to the police department, was paid for by Allband’s parent company in New York City, the Television Communication Corp. of America.
The cameras ran 24 hours a day, feeding images into a bank of televisions at the police department. The cameras panned left and right on a timer, overlapping their coverage of the street. At the time, New York City had one camera and it was stationary as it couldn’t pan.
Arnold said the cameras were up and running for a day when he got a call from former Olean Police Chief Mike Luty who called that night and said, “Arnold, get up here!”
When Arnold arrived at the police station, he saw all of the monitors were blank, as they didn’t have night vision capabilities. From there, Arnold and his staff set about designing a system that would pick up night imaging. The work included visits to various parts of the country where they finally found a company in Texas that made sniper scopes. The scopes were able to take available light and magnify it thousands of times.
Eventually, Arnold and his staff were able to adjust the tubes used for nightime magnification, but they would cost $1,500 to install in each camera. Eventually the company had to dismantle Olean’s camera system as it would have been too expensive to revise each camera as they were unable to obtain a contract with the Pentagon.
“We thought it was a great breakthrough and would do very well,” he recalled, noting the contract was lost to another larger company with political influence. “It was strictly a financial decision (to dismantle the system.) The company, back in those days, had already spent a couple of hundred thousand dollars on the cameras and because (the upgrade) was so expensive there was no reason to go forward.”
That given, Arnold said he is proud that he had a hand in designing the fledgling camera surveillance system that has become mammoth over the past half-century and is used in every aspect of modern life.
Now, 52 years later, Arnold admits that looking back on his role in the project “just blows my mind.”
He said the accomplishment has also been acknowledged in a new book titled, “Welfare of Nations” by James Bartholomew. The book compares the welfare of the nations around the world, and which of those fared best in aspects that include medicine, transportation, insurance and security, to name some.
“I was reading it last fall and was really into it and all of a sudden, in the chapter about security, (the author) said the development and origination of security cameras was first done in Olean, New York in 1968,” Arnold shared. “I almost fell off my patio.”