With the help of more than $1,700 in support from the Carroll and Dolores Anstaett Gift Tree Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the Gift Tree program again is giving disadvantaged area families a brighter Christmas this year.
Each year the Gift Tree program, sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald, connects area families referred by a case worker with community members who adopt and shop for the families’ during the holiday season.
The late Carroll Anstaett and his wife, Dolores, so loved the program that they together decided to establish an endowment that would provide annual, lasting and sustainable support.
Since 2004 the fund has provided $28,422 in grants to the Gift Tree program, including this year’s grant total of $1,721.
Grants from the fund are used to purchase gift certificates from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) that are then given to Gift Tree families to supplement the gifts they receive from adopters. The fund also provides a grant supports for the program’s administration.
The GOACC gift certificates provide flexibility for the families, says Megan Taylor, Interfaith Caregivers executive director, and allow the families to purchase essentials like groceries from local stores, which can be just as much a blessing as toys and clothes for needy families around the holidays.
Taylor says the program served 106 families this year, which means over 400 people in Cattaraugus County.
“Thank you to the Community Foundation and the Anstaett’s fund for its continued support of the Gift Tree program,” Taylor says. “It allows us to do even more for local families in need each year.”
CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit stressed the importance of programs like Gift Tree this time of year.
“Unfortunately we see that there is a need for programs like this every year, but we are blessed that programs like Gift Tree step up to close the gap in our community and provide for families who otherwise may not be able to put presents under the tree,” she says.
Donations can be made to the Carroll and Dolores Anstaett Gift Tree Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, in Olean or online at cattfoundation.org.