Chris Crawford of Olean was on North Union Street in the area of the Big Lots parking lot when she saw where a kind passerby put flowers around a downed monarch butterfly.
“I always see pretty flowers and sunsets on my evening stroll around town,” says Chris, a good friend of State & Union. “Turn off the news and go out in search of the beauty around us.”
Her sighting is a reminder that the monarchs seem to be quite prevalent in the area, as they are seen fluttering here and there, on their migration south to Mexico. Many monarchs can be seen along the Allegheny River dikes, particularly where meadow flowers have had a chance to grow back after mid-summer mowing.
Indeed, last fall we wrote about how there seemed to be greater numbers of monarchs despite their numbers reportedly declining. Cornell University researchers had noted last year that there appeared to be a rebound the past couple of years.
A general theory is that less and less milkweed in the Northeast, which includes New York, had led to the fewer monarch numbers — milkweed is the only host plant and food source for monarch caterpillars during the summer.
Nevertheless, just as last year, there is both anecdotal and scientific evidence that the summer of 2019 was another good year for the monarch butterfly.
In any given year, four generations of monarch butterflies traverse much of North America over a 2,000-mile trek beginning in early spring when they leave the Mexican wintering grounds. In the first generation, millions of monarchs flow through Texas and Oklahoma, with the subsequent generations moving into the Midwest and Northeast, until the start of fall, when the fourth generation returns to the mountainous, high-altitude Oyamel fir forests of central Mexico.