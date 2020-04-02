Seven years ago, U.S. Navy Lt. Rebekah Fleming joined the Navy for the education and career opportunities it would provide her.

Now she’s serving on the staff of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet.

Fleming, a native of Angelica and 2009 graduate of Genesee Valley Central School, is a surface warfare officer who is responsible for leading sailors underway and ashore, and ensuring the safe navigation of navy ships.

“My favorite part of my job is how dynamic it is,” says Fleming. “Each job I have had has been different and uniquely challenging, and I just don’t see myself getting bored in my career.”

She said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in her hometown.

“Growing up in Angelica taught me the importance of resiliency and the value of hard work,” Fleming says.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in the Caribbean and Central and South American regions.

The Navy says there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Fleming is most proud of building her reputation as a naval officer who is competent and reliable.

“I like filling the role of ‘command utility player’,” she says. “I can be relied on by peers, senior officers, and more junior sailors to get the job done, and my goal is always to ensure the success of my command.”

For Fleming, serving in the military is a tradition passed down from generations and one Fleming hopes to continue.

“My dad was in the Air Force and my mom was in the Navy,” she says. “It is really important to me that I can share my experiences with my nieces and nephews, and encourage them to consider a career in the military.”

As a member of the Navy, Fleming, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“The Navy has provided me with opportunities for personal and professional growth that I don’t think I would have been afforded in a different career,”she says.