World War II drew young men from Olean into a conflict that took them far away from the lives they knew. Among those men were three friends from the Olean Jewish community — Izzy Earle, Willie Zuckerman and Joe Fischer.
Oscar A. Rosenbloom, another Olean native who is a Palo Alto, Calif., attorney. His family members were longtime members of the B’Nai Israel congregation here.
He recalls Izzy’s father operated the French Laundry on North Union Street. Willie’s father operated the East State Hardware. Joe’s father was a pharmacist in the Sun Drug Store on North Union Street.
Their war experiences took them to different places in Europe and Japan. Each one’s experience was extraordinary.
Izzy Earle was aboard the S.S. Leopoldville, a Belgian passenger ship converted into a transport, when on Christmas Eve 1944 it was torpedoed by a Nazi U-boat and sunk. Izzy found himself in the cold waters of the English Channel near Cherbourg, France without a life jacket. By dint of courage, he managed to be saved by other American survivors who pulled them into their small boat.
More than 760 of the 2,200 U.S. Army soldiers on board — bound for France as the Battle of the Bulge raged on the Western Front — died in the icy waters.
Willie Zuckerman saw extended action over France with the 9th Air Force’s 27th Transport Group. In his service, he flew over Normandy within five days after D-Day. At the Battle of the Bulge, he met and spoke with Gen. George S. Patton.
In May of 2014, the French government awarded him the National Order of the Legion of Honor in recognition of his participation in the liberation of France.
Joe Fischer served aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma City and was part of the American occupation force in Japan in 1945 shortly after the Japanese surrender. Prior to that, the Oklahoma City had been in naval warfare in the Sea of Japan. He was one of the first Americans to view the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which had each been targets of the atomic bomb.
In the downstairs fellowship hall at B’Nai Israel Temple there is a register with the names of 45 persons who were part of the armed forces.
In the sanctuary of the Temple is a plaque from President Harry S. Truman acknowledging the life and service of Raymond Oppenheim, a member of the congregation who was killed as an airman in the war.
Oscar recalls his parents operated Oppenheim’s Florist Shop for many years on North Union Street next to the Olean House.