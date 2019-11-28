NIAGARA FALLS — As Seneca Resorts & Casinos nears completion on sports lounges inside their three gaming properties, it was announced Monday that they are the exclusive sportsbook partner of the Buffalo Sabres.

Once the sports lounges are open, all sports fans will be able to bet on professional football, hockey, basketball, soccer and more with real time odds boards and betting kiosks available 24 hours, seven days a week at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos location, according to a release from Seneca Gaming.

“Sportsbook will bring so much more excitement to the fans and Seneca Resorts & Casinos is thrilled to be in the epicenter of all that energy,” said Melissa Free, Seneca Gaming's senior vice president of marketing.

In August, Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Seneca Gaming declared Seneca Resorts & Casinos as the exclusive casino partner of the Buffalo Bills. Early in October, the two partners jointly held a press conference opening the Seneca Sports Lounge inside KeyBank Center.

“The Seneca Sports Lounge has become a popular destination for premium ticket holders at KeyBank Center this season,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of business development. “We look forward to the opening of the sports lounges at Seneca’s three properties, which will create another attraction for Bills and Sabres fans. We’re proud to continue to work together with Seneca Resorts and Casinos, the official sportsbook partner of the Buffalo Sabres.”