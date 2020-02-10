U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on Western New York "dollar" stores to stop carrying “potentially dangerous” over-the-counter topical products like ointments and cosmetics Monday.
Schumer, the Senate minority leader, held a press conference outside the Family Dollar at Genesee Street and Andrews Avenue in in Cheektowaga, saying it’s one of 85 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores across Western New York still selling some products imported from China the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against in November.
The product manufacturers have shown a pattern of serious violations of federal law, according to the FDA. As a result, Schumer said the products could cause irritations like rashes and other sickness — or worse.
“We are here in Cheektowaga to make a public health push related to questionable products on Dollar store shelves that could be really bad for people,” Schumer said in press materials sent to the Olean Times Herald. “After we pushed Dollar Tree stores in Manhattan on this issue, they were seen clearing the shelves, but we can’t do this store-by-store, the company needs to do it on its own and the Food and Drug Administration needs to keep the pressure on."
The senator said stores across Western New York should not be allowed to continue receiving questionable or even dangerous over-the-counter drugs, "and that’s where Customs and Border Protection need to hold them to account, too.”
Schumer said there is no telling exactly which Dollar Tree or Family Dollar stores are shelving questionable drug products, so he continues to call out the more than 85 storefronts across Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
He said questionable products purchased in Western New York stores include OTC creams, gels and even makeup. Schumer says these products can be dangerous and should not be on shelves.
“Chinese made OTC [over-the-counter] drugs and the ease by which Dollar Tree and Family Dollar were able to receive them is a tell-tale sign that we’re not tough enough on what is imported from China,” he said during his press conference.
In a news release about a warning letter to Dollar Tree stores, the FDA said protecting health and patient is the agency’s highest priority and that it will continue to investigate companies that place Americans at risk.
“Americans expect and deserve drugs that are safe, effective and that meet our standards for quality,” said Director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Donald D. Ashley. “In this case, Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans.”
The FDA also encourages any customers who may have experienced adverse effects from Family Dollar or Dollar Tree products to report them through its MedWatch program.