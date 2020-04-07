School districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties will share a more than $7 million increase in state aid in the $178 billion New York state budget passed last week.
The combined state aid for the 24 school districts in the two counties is $331,328,727 — $204,830,695 for the 12 districts in Cattaraugus County and $126,498,032 for the 12 districts in Allegany County.
Cattaraugus County schools will see an increase of $5.3 million in aid in 2020-21, and Allegany County schools will get an extra $1.7 million from the budget.
Like other counties, the school districts here will each receive a federal CARES restoration grant — $4,499,957 in Cattaraugus County and $2,530,437 for Allegany County. There is an identical accompanying debit for the New York “pandemic adjustment” for each district.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also said due to the pandemic, school aid will be recalculated each quarter, based on the amount of revenue received, so districts are not guaranteed these aid levels.
The governor has also delayed school budget votes and school board elections until at least June 1, under a March 29 executive order. They may even be pushed back to the day of the state’s June 28 primary.
Cattaraugus County school districts, their 2020-21 school aid without building or reorganization aid, and the percent increase follow:
• Allegany-Limestone — $16.1 million, 3.15%
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — $19.8 million, 5.99%
• Ellicottville — $4.2 million, 3.4%
• Franklinville — $14.9 million, 0.85%
• Gowanda — $19.3 million, 1.63%
• Hinsdale — $7.8 million, 2.37%
• Olean — $26.6 million, 2.32%
• Portville — $12.7 million, 3.07%
• Pioneer — $40.3 million, 1.88%
• Randolph — $13.5 million, 1.7%
• Salamanca — $24.6 million, 7.03%
• West Valley — $4.9 million, 4.1%
Allegany County school districts, their 2020-21 school aid without building or reorganization aid, and the percent increase follow:
• Alfred-Almond — $8.5 million, -2.21%
• Andover — $5.9 million, 3.6%
• Belfast — $7.8 million, 3.74%
• Bolivar-Richburg — $16.6 million, 2.18%
• Canaseraga — $4.6 million, 3.74%
• Cuba-Rushford — $14.8 million, 0.04%
• Friendship — $8.4 million, 1.55%
• Fillmore — $13.3 million, 1.82%
• Genesee Valley — $13.3 million, 2.29%
• Scio — $7.6 million, 3.15%
• Wellsville — $20.3 million, 1.22%
• Whitesville — $5.1 million, 2.07%