ST. BONAVENTURE — A St. Bonaventure University alumnus and Franciscan friar has been named university chaplain at the university.
Father Greg Jakubowicz, 1987 graduate and friar in the Order of Friars Minor, is a member of the Holy Name Province. He will direct University Ministries, beginning Aug. 1.
Jakubowicz has taught at St. Bonaventure and Hilbert College; was an administrator at the former Washington Theological Union; served as vocation director of his province; and has ministered at Siena College, Hilbert and at the University at Buffalo South Campus and Medical School.
Since 2016, he has been based at St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo, where he served as a weekend assistant helping out at Masses and providing for the pastoral care and spiritual life for students at UB.
Jakubowicz is on staff with the Franciscan Pilgrimage Program, where he helps pilgrims learn more about St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi as they travel to Italy.
“My heart has been at Bona’s since I was a student there," he said. "The Franciscan spirit of Bona’s changes you and strengthens you to try to live what you believe by making a positive difference in our world."
Jakubowicz is happy to find himself “back home” to serve the Bonaventure.
“To return to Bona’s now in the reality presented to us in this pandemic we all face together, I believe our shared mission remains to do what we can to be who we say we are as Bonnies, and for all of us to seek to be an instrument of God’s love in our world in the place we find ourselves,” he said.
Jakubowicz earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from St. Bonaventure, a master of divinity from Washington Theological Union and a law degree from SUNY at Buffalo School of Law.
St. Bonaventure’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend postponed to 2021, when two events will be held
The university’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend, scheduled for June 5-7 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for next year.
Because each annual reunion honors classes celebrating milestone graduation anniversaries going back in five-year increments, this means that next year the university will welcome back twice as many alumni as usually attend a particular Reunion Weekend.
As a result, two Alumni Reunion Weekends will be held in 2021, one in May, and a second in June, each celebrating alumni of different class years, said Joe Flanagan, director of Alumni Services.
The first Alumni Reunion Weekend of 2021 will be held May 21-23. It will celebrate graduates of the classes of 1970 and 1971, 1965 and 1966, 1960 and 1961, and 1955 and 1956.
A second alumni weekend will be held June 11-13, 2021, and will celebrate graduates of the classes of 1975 and 1976, 1980 and 1981, 1985 and 1986, 1990 and 1991, 1995 and 1996, 2000 and 2001, 2005 and 2006, 2010 and 2011, and 2015 and 2016.