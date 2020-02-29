SALAMANCA — A budget with no increase in the tax levy could be up for approval by voters in the Salamanca City Central School District this May.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for business and finance, presented to the Board of Education Tuesday preliminary figures for the 2020-21 district budget in advance of its first complete preview March 25.
For taxpayers, the levy is expected to remain flat at $250,000, which it has been since 2017. This steady levy is a significant drop from the $3.42 million tax levy in 2013, a roughly 92 percent reduction over four years.
Magara briefly discussed the proposed BOCES services budget, which is expected to remain around $5.45 million with only a $7,000 decrease, but that could still change.
“If you look at the initial budget approved for 2019-20, it was just over $5 million,” she said. “So we increased our BOCES services by almost half a million dollars, and a lot of that is special ed services that we increased throughout the year.”
The district’s debts are expected to increase by about $1 million from $3.17 million to $4.2 million. Magara said the district is undergoing some refinancing, and with that refinancing, the district would save about $100,000 in interest charges.
“With that $4.2 million in initial interest, we actually get more than that in state aid back,” she said. “So the amount of money that we get for state aid building aid would cover both of our principle and interest payments.”
District employee benefits are expected to increase about 10% from $7.18 million to $7.89 million, with the biggest increases coming in health and dental insurance and payouts for retirements and retirees.
“That’s not because our rates went up, but a projected eight new positions in the budget,” Magara said of the insurance. For retirements, she said there are two people retiring this year who will be paid off in 2021 after there weren’t any in 2019-20.
At the March 4 meeting, Magara said she plans to go through the instructional budgets from the elementary, intermediate and high schools.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the school board heard an update on the ongoing capital project, which is expecting to see work on the new multi-purpose room at Seneca Intermediate School wrap up by the end of April.
Over the next month, Julian Schopp from Turner Construction said work will continue in the multi-purpose room, focusing on finishing painting and tile work. Epoxy flooring and kitchen equipment installations for the serving area connected to the multi-purpose room will also begin in March.
“That’s already undergoing some prep work right now,” he said of the epoxy flooring. “Later this week and early next week we’ll actually start to pour that floor.”
Schoop said the overhead coiling door installation that separates the serving area from the multi-purpose room will begin in late March.
Additionally, reconstruction of the main high school parking lot is expected to begin this summer with a target completion for the end of August.
“You should have that ready to go for next school year,” he said.
At Prospect Elementary School, renovations of the old main office into the new library and computer lab began in mid-February, said Jim Templeton from Turner.
“The temporary walls are up now and demolition has started,” he said. “For the next two or three weeks, there’s just demolition happening in that space.” Crews are working with the school administrators to make sure the noise levels are low and there no interrupting the classrooms, Templeton said.
Among that work in the space for March includes selective demolition of walls, ceilings and floors; abatement; HVAC duct and piping removal; existing electrical system removal; floor cutting and removal for new electrical; and above ceiling rough-in work.
“We’re clearing out that space and the guys are doing a nice job keeping things clean and organized as we move out of that space, and I haven’t heard of any complaints from the courtyard or adjacent rooms, so things are going well,” Templeton added.
A new serving area and kitchen addition at Prospect is expected to begin in mid-April, Templeton said, with a substantial complete target for the end of August.
Magara said the plan for a temporary kitchen and serving during the construction will be discussed at the March 4 meeting after the district meets with the mobile kitchen company, which was done the day after Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We’re going to discuss if the kids going to exit the building or are they going to cook out there and bring food in,” she said. “We’re going to figure that out.”
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)