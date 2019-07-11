Interfaith Caregivers, which has long provided rides to medical appointments for the elderly and disabled in the area, will be helped with its upcoming fundraising efforts thanks to another organization tied to vehicular transportation.
On Aug. 3, Interfaith will partner with the Enchanted Mountain Jeep Wrangler Club for the “Riding for Rides” Jeep and Motorcycle Dice Run fundraiser, which starts and ends at the Allegany American Legion at 4350 Route 417 in Allegany.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the ride to begin at 11 a.m. Pre-registration for the ride is $20 per driver and $10 per passenger, while registration the day of the event is $25 per driver and $15 per passenger. The ride will include four stops along a designated route. The registration fee includes a chicken dinner and live music, as well as a 50/50, a Chinese auction and a grand prize package consisting of a kayak and Yeti cooler.
Megan Taylor, executive director of Interfaith, said a member of the Jeep Wrangler Club reached out to her through a mutual friend and stated the organization would be interested in staging the fundraiser.
“The group really wanted to ride for the cause and for Interfaith Caregivers, so plans came together quickly,” Taylor said. “We’re rolling with it, we’re hoping people will come out because it will be mud or shine.”
Taylor admitted she has never been involved in a Jeep event, therefore doesn’t quite know what to expect. She is hoping, however, that someone in the Jeep club will want to provide a ride for her.
“It will be a good time,” she added.
Taylor noted the event can be found on Facebook at Interfaith Caregivers, or eventbrite where tickets can be purchased.
Taylor said Interfaith, a longtime nonprofit serving people in the Olean and Allegany areas, is also conducting its annual Adopt-A-Ride campaign.
“This (campaign) is going on now and we’ll probably be sending out our mailing to the community by next week,” Taylor said. “Adopt-A-Ride is a call to our community to make them aware of our services and to support this program that is for the community.”
She said the campaign will continue through the end of August, but “anytime is a great time to donate.”
She said volunteers, as always, are needed to drive people to medical appointments on behalf of the agency.
“The more (drivers) we have, the more people we can serve,” Taylor concluded.
For more information on the fundraiser, to volunteer or donate, contact Taylor at 372-6283, or click and donate on-line at interfaithcaregiversinc.org. Donations may also be mailed to: Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, N.Y. 14760.