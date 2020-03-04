OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health granted an appeal Tuesday of an order to close a longtime Chinese restaurant over repeat violations of state sanitary codes.
Last month, the board ordered the closing of Lakeview Restaurant on West State Road, Allegany, over a number of repeat violations involving food safety.
The restaurant owner, Tang You Wen, appealed the closing and set out to correct the violations, including hiring a food safety expert, John Haley, who is with Cattaraugus Community Action’s food program, as a consultant to guide the restaurant and correct the violations.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said Environmental Health Division restaurant inspectors visited the restaurant on Monday and reported no deficiencies.
“It was a remarkable improvement from the previous deficiencies,” Watkins told Board of Health members. “I’m cautiously optimistic they will stay on the right track.”
Watkins said the restaurant’s appeal of the board’s order was within the 15-day window. That enabled the restaurant to stay open pending a decision.
Based on reports and photographs, Watkins said the health department is “confident the restaurant could be operated in a safe manner to the public.” Health inspectors “will continue to monitor the restaurant on a monthly basis” until further notice, Watkins said.
At the outset of the meeting at Good Times of Olean, the Board of Health conducted an executive session to receive advice from County Attorney Ashley Milliman regarding the appeal by Lakeview.
When the meeting resumed in public, the board president, Dr. Joseph Bohan, asked Tang if the violations had been corrected. “Yes,” he replied.
Phillipe Yates, a spokesman for Tang, said the news last month that the board wanted to close the restaurant, which Tang has operated for 25 years, had cost him half of his business.
He agreed there were “some serious deficiencies” found earlier by food inspectors.
Tang “took decisive steps” to correct the deficiencies, following recommendations of the health department, including hiring Haley, who teaches food preparation at the CCA food school in Salamanca.
As the restaurant owner, Tang was “severely impacted by publicity surrounding your decision” last month to close the restaurant, Yates told the board. “He has already paid a heavy price,” he said, adding he was asking the board to reverse the decision.
Watkins said he was satisfied the deficiencies had been corrected, but that the monthly inspections will continue for the foreseeable future.
Watkins brought the board up to date on plans to quarantine any county residents who are suspected of having or who have been exposed to coronavirus.
There have been two confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state, but many more who visited certain countries but do not show symptoms are in quarantine in some counties.
There is no one facing quarantine in Cattaraugus County at this time, Watkins said. There are accommodations for residents who cannot isolate themselves in their homes, he added.
The Allegany County Department of Health also indicated Tuesday that no suspected cases had been reported in that county.
The Cattaraugus County medical director, Dr. Gilbert Witte, reminded residents that surgical masks are not necessary at this time and to leave supplies for medical workers, including first responders.
Watkins reminded the board that coronavirus is beginning in this state just as influenza continues to maintain a grip across New York. The symptoms are identical: cough, runny nose, fever and body aches. Coronavirus is more likely to cause shortness of breath in some people.
Watkins said Cattaraugus County recorded 376 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and B this flu season. Of the total, 212 cases were reported in February alone.
“We have had a lot of flu activity,” Watkins said.