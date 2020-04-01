U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said his offices have received more than 1,500 telephone calls and emails asking for help during the COVID-19 crisis.

A large number of callers are asking when to expect the $1,200 stimulus checks for adults and $500 for children.

The offices — both in Washington and across the district here — “are here as a resource,” Reed, R-Corning, told reporters in his weekly media call on Tuesday.

“We are in this together,” he said. “If people have an issue in this crisis am committed to them and my team is committed to them 24/7.”

Reed said he has kept in touch with officials across the 11-county 23trd Congressional District via videoconferencing. “It’s amazing to effort that is being put forth by every official in this region.”

The congressman said his offices are also helping people file for unemployment, especially those in jobs that are not traditionally covered by jobless benefits.

Reed also talked about helping district residents in getting back to the U.S. from Peru and Monaco, respectively. Both have made their way back home after making their way to the U.S. embassies in the countries they were visiting, he said.

Reed said he supported efforts encouraging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus and delay hospitalizations that could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Reed said he was proud of the bill that prohibited states from making changes in Medicaid — particularly adding costs to New York counties — and said the state can’t expect the federal government to plug a $6 billion hole in the state budget.

“We’ll stand by the state,” Reed said, noting the state will probably receive something less than the $15 billion it has requested in the coronavirus crisis.

But, he warned, “You can’t use the virus to completely fill the hole of the shortfalls that were there before the virus existed.” And, Reed added: “You don’t take it out of the counties’ hide.”

The congressman urged businesses that had already laid off workers to reconsider that decision because of the new law just passed and signed by the president will provide funding to keep employees on the payroll.

“The quicker we get through this, the quicker we can get the lights back on in America,” Reed said.

The phase four bill will have to deal with smaller communities hurt by COVID-19, Reed said. The increased expenses and decreased revenues of local government will have to be on the table, he added.