U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, speaking during a media call with reporters Tuesday, seemed to question Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order closing bars, restaurants and other businesses and banning gatherings of more than 50 people without clear data about the spread of COVID-19.

Reed expressed appreciation for Cuomo’s leadership during the coronavirus crisis, but the Corning Republican wondered if some of the responses weren’t an overreaction.

The New York state death toll from COVID-19 stood at seven on Tuesday.

While declining to disagree with any of Cuomo’s executive orders dealing with the pandemic, Reed said “instead of one size fits all,” flexibility was needed in the governor’s decision making.

The closings, effective at 8 p.m. Monday, set off a panic that rippled across the state, Reed said.

“I appreciate what Gov. Cuomo is doing, but I would encourage people to keep your eye on your backyard and each other,” Reed said.

He said that within a few weeks, widespread testing will help officials get “the lay of the land” and be able to make better decisions on how to proceed.

Reed focused on the House bill awaiting Senate action later Tuesday that provided enhanced free COVID-19 testing, enhanced unemployment benefits, paid sick leave, protection for frontline workers, additional Medicaid funding and $1 billion to strengthen food security.

The senate was close to passing the package Tuesday night.

Asked about Cuomo’s leadership in moving to slow the spread of COVID-19, Reed said social distancing and handwashing have already reduced the number of residents who will develop the virus outside of “hot spots.”

Next, Reed said, comes small business relief for the economic disruption COVID-19 is already causing as thousands of bars and restaurants across the state and country close along with gymnasiums and movie theaters. Airlines and cruise lines are asking for a bailout from the fallout over the novel coronavirus.

Reed said he keeps up with developments across the 23rd District with daily calls to local officials.

The next round of federal stimulus funding needs to have something to help “protect the liquidity of small business,” Reed said. He said proposals to give each adult $1,000 to help weather the upcoming recession wouldn’t fly in Congress.

“Remain calm,” Reed urged. “Talk a deep breath. We are going to get through this together.” No handshaking, keep your social distance and wash your hands, he added.

He said he does not see a national quarantine as necessary.

One issue Reed expressed concern over was childcare across the 23rd Congressional District.

Reed said his confidence level was strong among local health care providers. While there has been some confusion, he said he has heard much positive news and inspiring stories.”

Reed said he is “helping connect the dots” between the federal government and state and local governments, He communicates regularly with mayors and county officials.

In the event of a surge in illnesses across the district, Reed said he has the lines of communication open to seek a surge in federal resources.

The congressman said the federal stimulus bill contained funds for food security — particularly while students are out of school. A large percentage of students across the district receive free and reduced price school lunches and breakfasts.

One of the crucial parts of the bill was the paid time off for 14 days, Reed said.

He said he believes “we are going to know more in two weeks. Much more than we know today.”

Reed said he didn’t think the coronavirus will go on for many months, despite President Trump saying Monday the virus could be around until July or August.

“It’s an unknown,” Reed said. People are already taking actions that will blunt the number of infections.

There’s no reason to hoard food or supplies, Reed said. The food supply chains are there. “Don’t panic. We’ll be fine.”

On the topic of allowing students to stay in dorms while taking online classes, Reed said in this case, dorms in the Southern Tier are safer than the “hot zones” some students would be returning to.

“You need flexibility,” Reed said. “You don’t want to send a student to a hot zone.”

