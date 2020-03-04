Republicans and Democrats alike have called for cutting through partisan politics to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, on his way to vote in favor of more than $8 billion in federal aid to fight the disease, said he was proud that politics could be set aside — for a little bit.
“Don’t tie it up with unrelated matters,” he said during his weekly press conference call on Wednesday. He added the priority has been to “get the relief going, get the funding going.”
The bill includes almost $7.8 billion for agencies fighting the disease, with an additional $500 million set aside for telehealth services for Medicare recipients.
Reed noted discussions to add unrelated issues to the bill, including reauthorization of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, were quashed by negotiators from both sides of the aisle.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., offered similar optimism that the crisis would bring together both parties on this issue.
“I’m pleased that both parties in Congress, in both houses of Congress, are coming together to do the responsible thing,” he said Wednesday. “I hope and expect we can pass the emergency appropriation through the Senate before the end of the week.”
Schumer secured nearly $34 million Wednesday in immediate coronavirus emergency funding for New York as Congress inched toward approving a package of federal spending to deal with the rapidly spreading epidemic.
As part of ongoing negotiations with Senate Republicans, Schumer told the Daily News he had locked in $16.9 million in emergency cash for the five boroughs and another $16.7 million for the state.
The federal funds will cover lab testing, virus monitoring, infection control and mitigation, virus preparedness, and reimbursements for local hospitals and agencies dealing with the coronavirus outbreak across New York, Schumer’s office said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also noted the problem of playing politics with the disease on Wednesday as he detailed the circumstances around more infections in Westchester County and recalled State University of New York students studying abroad in nations with large outbreaks of the disease.
“The environment is so political that you hear different messages about the situation and then it gets politicized,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said. “The Democrats say the Republicans are trying to minimize it. The Republicans say the Democrats are hyping it. So I think it’s very important here in New York that I provide the factual information to people so they know these are just the facts.”
However, some members of the Republican minority in the state Legislature have criticized a $40 million response package approved earlier this week, saying it gave Cuomo too much executive power.
The governor responded later that day, declaring the measures to compel quarantine need to be at hand if necessary.
“These are uncharted territories,” Cuomo said. “Government has to respond.”
FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS of the coronavirus story in New York on Wednesday:
• Five people in another Westchester County family tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 11.
Ten of the 11 infected people all are connected to a New Rochelle lawyer, who is the only person in the state to be hospitalized because of complications with the coronavirus.
That lawyer, who is 50, came into contact with a friend, Cuomo said. That friend tested positive, as did his wife, two sons and a daughter. The exposures mean another private school in Westchester County will be closed through the week, Cuomo said.
• The other people in New York with the virus include the lawyer, his wife and two children. That man’s neighbor also tested positive after taking the lawyer to the doctor in a car. The first person to test positive is a healthcare worker who lives in Manhattan and had recently traveled from Iran. No other cases have been reported that are connected to her.
• Earlier in the day Cuomo said as many as 1,000 people in Westchester County are self-quarantining now. A dozen people in Onondaga County are self-quarantining after a trip to China. No one outside of the New York City area has tested positive in the state.
Cuomo said the state can do about 200 tests a day and is ramping up to be able to do as many as 1,000 a day.
• Cuomo gave three news briefings Wednesday as fast-moving developments continued as the day went on. The governor said numbers will continue to grow, sometimes exponentially, as the virus spreads.
Cuomo continued to urge people to remain calm and adapt precautions, including washing hands and staying at home if any symptoms occur.