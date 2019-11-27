After wishing reporters a “Happy Thanksgiving” Tuesday morning, Rep. Tom Reed touted the House Problem Solvers Caucus role in the recent agreement to fund the federal government through Dec. 20.
Reed is co-chairman of the 48-member bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. It takes a plurality of the caucus’ 48 members to adopt a position.
Reed noted that $1.3 trillion in spending — $600 billion in domestic spending and $700 billion in military spending — had already been agreed upon. It was the “sub numbers” that were unknown. The Problem Solvers Caucus came up with those numbers and helped get the stop-gap spending bill passed last week.
“Hopefully, our statement helped break the roadblock,” he said.
Problem Solvers Caucus members feel this is no way to run a government and the action avoids the drama of a shutdown clock right before Thanksgiving, Reed said. The shutdown clock was extended to Dec. 20 to give House and Senate negotiators more time to reach an agreement.
Reed said the continuing budget resolutions “waste billions in government money. This is not the way to run the greatest country in the world. We want a full-year budget.”
Reed also weighed in on a reported 2019 New York state budget deficit that he said could go as high as $6.2 billion.
“That’s a big number for a state,” Reed told reporters, blaming the “extreme” Democratic-controlled government, from the Assembly and Senate to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Health care is a big component of the shortfall, Reed said. The state’s generous Medicaid program is to blame for that.
“It’s mainly a spending problem,” Reed said, scoffing at questions that the Republican tax cut was somehow to blame.
“New York is continuing down the path of big government and big government spending,” Reed said. “It’s causing the economy of New York to struggle and for people to leave the state.”
Reed repeated his views on the House impeachment hearings. “I don’t see the high crimes here. It is better to go through the election process” than to impeach the president.
The Republican from Corning said he believes the Democratic-controlled House will vote to impeach the president and the GOP-controlled Senate will not vote to convict.
“I see the House leaders cannot stop this impeachment movement,” Reed said. “It has been taken over by the extreme left.”
Reed said the issue of corruption, which Trump raised with the Ukrainian president in the now famous Sept. 25 phone call “is a legitimate presidential action when you are talking taxpayer dollars.” This is not, he added, “impeachable conduct.”
Many of those listening to the call have expressed concern that Trump seemed to be talking about releasing a hold on money for arms for Ukraine and inviting the Ukrainian president for a White House visit in return for digging up political dirt on a potential presidential rival, Joe Biden.
What would Reed have done?
“I’ve expressed my concern at different times with the president’s style,” Reed said. “I would use my own style. I’m not a bomb thrower.”