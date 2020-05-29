The American Red Cross in Western New York has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were paused in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross says hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% in recent weeks. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.
All those who give through Sunday will receive a Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. All those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
The Red Cross says that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through June 15:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Ellicottville, June 12, 1 to 6 p.m., St Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Olean, June 8, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
• Olean, June 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Belfast, today, 1 to 6 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave.
• Andover, Tuesday, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Andover Town Hall, 22 E. Greenwood St.
• Wellsville, June 8, 2 to 7 p.m., Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3456 Andover Road.
• Belmont, June 10, 1 to 6 p.m., Belmont Volunteer Fire Company, 80 Schuyler St.
• Angelica, June 10, 3 to 7 p.m., Angelica American Legion, 16 W. Main St.
• Alfred, June 12, noon to 5 p.m., Alfred State College, 10 Upper College Drive.