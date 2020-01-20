PORTVILLE — A Portville woman is facing felony assault and burglary charges following a stabbing on Saturday, according to the New York State Police.
Olean-based troopers reported Monday afternoon that they were investigating a stabbing at a residence on Mersereau Place in the village, which occurred around 5 p.m. Troopers believe Kaylee A. Hicks, 21, stabbed a neighbor multiple times, but did not indicate motive, identify the neighbor or indicate the victim’s condition.
Hicks was charged at 10:03 p.m. Saturday at the Olean barracks with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
Hicks was arraigned in village court and was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. She is due to reappear in court later this month.
A request for further comment from the Troop A Public Information Office was not immediately returned.