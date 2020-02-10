ALBANY — A new poll released Monday by unions representing workers across New York shows that more than 92% of New York voters support new taxes on the "ultrawealthy" as the state grapples with a $6.1 billion budget deficit.
The survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted by Hart Research Associates shows broad support for a wealth tax on New Yorkers with more than $1 billion in wealth, a new "ultramillionaires" tax on those with incomes over $5 million and a tax on pricey real estate.
That support cuts across all regions of the state and party lines, according to the poll, with 95% of Democrats, 87% of Republicans and 89% of unaffiliated voters backing the tax proposals.
The poll also revealed that 64% of responders believe the taxes on the wealthy would have a good impact on the state's economy, and 72% are more likely to vote for a candidate who favors these new taxes.
Advocates for more affordable housing and an end to homelessness in New York state have advocated for additional taxes on the wealthy to help fund those endeavors.
The labor unions say that at a time when income inequality is at an all-time high, the poll shows that New Yorkers believe that making billionaires and ultramillionaires pay their fair share in taxes is the right way to make significant investments in critical state services, such as education, higher education, health care, public housing and transportation.
“It’s hard to walk down some Manhattan blocks without bumping into a multimillionaire,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “So while some say it may be hard to consider tax proposals in an election year, we say that it’s hard for our schools to go without the social workers, classroom technology and supplies they need because the state wouldn’t ask the ultrawealthy to pay their fair share.”
