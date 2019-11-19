OLEAN — Police are still piecing together a burglary at the Olean Center Mall over the weekend.
The case is still under investigation, Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said, and it is unknown exactly how much damage was done when at least one person broke into the mall through an exterior door between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7:55 a.m. Sunday.
“We’re talking several thousands of dollars in damage,” he said.
Cyberstation, the long-time video game arcade at the mall, saw damage to several machines in the burglary.
“Last night we were visited by a Terrible Grinch,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “In their selfish act they tried to defeat our dedication to our loyal customers whom we cherish so much. We are bruised but not broken. Steps have already been taken to find them.
“We apologize for our late opening today but we are indeed open and ready for business once more. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
In the main concourse of the mall, a number of vending machines were damaged, including massage chairs, which had their cash boxes forcibly removed. The lock was torn off of a toy crane game, and the vandal or vandals also smashed the wooden door to the vortex coin game and removed most of the change from inside.
It’s estimated that, in addition to damage, hundreds of dollars in change and bills were stolen.
The damage was compounded by access to tools.
“There was a maintenance door that was unlocked, so they used some of the tools in there,” Blovsky said. “They did a lot of damage to several areas of the mall.”
Investigators are reaching out to try and solve the case.
“We’re collecting all the video (recordings) in and around the mall,” Blovsky said. “If anyone has any information, give us a call.”
Police can be contacted at 376-5677.
Vandalism appears not to be confined to the mall. On Sunday evening, a flurry of vandalism was reported at the nearby Jamestown Community College campus.
“There were a lot of cars that had their tires slashed,” Blovsky added, adding that while it might be a coincidence, it may also be connected.