OLEAN -- Snowfall continued throughout the day on Wednesday in the heaviest snowfall of the winter to date.
The National Weather Service issued several winter weather advisories across the region Tuesday into Wednesday, as well as several snow squall warnings indicating whiteout conditions.
The last winter weather advisory expires at 6 p.m., but a hazardous weather outlook indicates that a front will stall near the Great Lakes Friday through Saturday, sending large amounts of moisture over the region. Temperatures are expected to be warm enough that rain will result, but wintry mix may fall Saturday. Up to 2 inches of rain are expected, and with temperatures rising, the threat of flooding is a possibility.