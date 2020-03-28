PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center staff have announced that the first of the outdoor activities is now available to children and their families during school shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfeiffer staff, who are working remotely and accepting phone messages and emails during the closure of their office, said that while programs have been canceled through April, their properties remain open for the enjoyment of the community.

As there are many challenges facing families to find new ways to keep children preoccupied, Pfeiffer is working on creating a variety of self-led activities for families and individuals to enjoy at the properties.

The activities are available from sunup to sundown and allow participants to be out in nature with a special mission in mind.

All activities will begin at the kiosk of the property mentioned in the activity. The activities will be “hands free” to avoid contact concerns. Instructions or anything needed to participate in the activity will be posted so they can be read without handling and cell phones can be used to take pictures of lists or maps when needed.

If paper and a writing tool are needed, notice will be provided. Activities will change regularly to provide a great reason for return visits. Activities will be available as long as the grounds are allowed to stay open and provided participants follow all rules put in place to keep visitors healthy. This includes physical distancing, minimal group sizes and no crowding.

The first activity is the “Who Am I” event located at the Lillibridge Road property that began Friday.

During the activity, participants will be sent to wander around on the trails at the Lillibridge property reading various clues which describe an animal that individuals will try to identify.

The first clue will be placed at the kiosk, where participants will read a fact about the animal and receive instructions as to the location of the next clue. The game will continue from clue to clue until participants reach the end to discover the identity of the animal.

Those who are not familiar with the Lillibridge trails, may want to take a picture of the trail map that is located at the kiosk. The activity takes approximately 30 minutes. Participants are asked to rate the activity by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org