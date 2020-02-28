ST. BONAVENTURE — Students, faculty and community members gathered in St. Bonaventure University’s Murphy Professional Building on Thursday for a panel discussion about the intersection of journalism and business.
The program, “Making Connections: How Journalists and Businesspeople Can Learn from Each Other,” was sponsored by the William C. Foster Center for Responsible Leadership and the Jandoli School of Communication.
Two of the four panelists graduated from the university— Kevin Keenan, 1982, and Erin Lowry, 2011. The moderator, Janet Bodnar, also graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1971.
Keenan, an Olean native, operates Keenan Communications Group in Buffalo. Lowry, also known as the “Broke Millennial,” has two books published, with a third coming. Bodnar works for Kiplinger.
The panel also included Brian Connolly, vice president for innovation and business development for the Buffalo News, and Michael Herley, a communications entrepreneur.
Audience members submitted questions for the panelists using an online link, and the four panelists addressed the questions, most of which surrounded the overlap between the media world and the business world.
All four panelists emphasized the importance of students broadening their knowledge of the opposite field — whether media or business.
“I think the fields really (are) cross disciplinary today,” Herley said.
The panelists also discussed the direction business models in the media world may be headed.
“There’s a lot of debate within the newspaper industry, about the future of print itself,” said Connolly. “Print… newspapers had to reinvent themselves into news organizations.”
Connolly said that loss of advertising revenue was one major reason for the shift toward digital content for many newspapers. He said the business model of journalism is shifting and changing because of how people prefer to consume content and because of how companies and organizations prefer to advertise.
He said that for the first time in its history, the Buffalo News’ profits from advertising and subscriptions are about equal. Historically, the majority of the newspaper’s profits came from advertising revenue, Connolly said.
Connolly also said at the Buffalo News they still believe in print, strongly.
Because of those changes, Connolly said, many small, local newspapers are beginning to shift their business models, so that their online presence draws in more subscribers. Some papers, he said, have decided to print only certain days a week in order to focus on online presence.
All four panelists said that, in order to stay relevant in the media world, reporters, public relations personnel and other strategic communicators need to remain aware of the trends occurring not only in journalism and media, but also in business.
Lowry said that her background in both journalism and theater prepared her to be well rounded in her career, which helped her develop her personal brand, both in the business world and the media world.
Students in both St. Bonaventure’s business school and communication school had the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of their respective career fields, while also learning more about the other side of a discipline.
Matrecia James, dean of the business school at the university, said the Foster Center for Responsible Leadership has the intention of collaborating with the Jandoli School and with other schools on campus.