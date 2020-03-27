OLEAN — In one setting an Olean City School District teacher talks to her students via video chat, while in other parts of the community the youngest of district students are watching their principal deliver his morning message on YouTube.

How teachers are dealing with the coronavirus crisis and the shutdown of schools was provided by several educators at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Some teachers expressed surprise over the initial news that they would be teaching students remotely, but all found positive aspects during this period of distance learning, which includes connecting through platforms such as Zoom.

The following contains excerpts of emails sent to the Times Herald this week by four teachers in the district.

• Lori Anastasia, fourth-grade teacher, Olean Intermediate Middle School:

“Never in a million years would I have expected to be instructing from home,” Anastasia said, noting she learned the schools were closing through a robocall made while she and other teachers were preparing for parent/teacher conferences.

“I felt my heart sink as I immediately was trying to play out in my head how this was going to affect our students,” she recalled. “Plus, the unknown is always so scary anyways.”

Despite the changing of plans from minute to minute, she said the other teachers pulled together a plan, and credits the calm to Principal Joel Whitcher.

Since then, teachers have determined which students had internet access and computers at home, and have connected with families and students through websites. In addition, students who do not have internet access, have been mailed packets with school work.

“I can honestly say that we were all beyond appreciative of our wonderful families,” Anastasia continued. “Our parents were so awesome … listening to what we had to say and asking us questions that they had. They were so very thankful that we had personally contacted them and that we were doing all that we were doing for their children.”

• Susan Sorokes, first-grade teacher, East View Elementary:

“Whenever people talk about teaching online or remotely, elementary teachers would joke about it,” Sorokes recalled. “What we do can never be done long distance! But we are learning otherwise.”

Sorokes said that during the first week of closure, teachers didn’t have access to their classrooms, so got up to speed quickly by setting up online platforms where parents could connect with her.

“Within a few days, all my parents had joined and we had a common area for me to post messages and direct families to other resources such as the food distribution sites and the district website for news,” she said. “Eventually I also began texting, calling and occasionally dropping work off at individual homes.”

Sorokes said Principal Brian Crawford has continued to deliver daily announcements via YouTube “and that has been so comforting” to students and teachers alike.

“In addition, I would like to share that we have an awesome neighborhood group that is organizing scavenger hunts for kids to walk around and count shamrocks in home windows, or read facts about the sun,” Sorokes remarked. “They have arranged pen pals for the kids to write and deliver in the neighborhood.”

• Marie Rakus, 10th-grade English teacher, Olean High School:

“My focus since last Monday has been on trying to communicate with as many students as possible,” Rakus said.

“My students had been using the Moodle online platform already, so it was natural for us to continue to use that … I’ve been impressed with the effort many of the students are putting into this work. For example, I’ve gotten some insightful poems from students about this situation. “The students are being very reflective on this situation, and they have a wide range of feelings about what is happening.”

Rakus said she stays in touch with students by email and Moodie posts “at all sorts of times.”

“It’s a different way of communicating with the students, but we are figuring out how to make this situation work until we are back at OHS,” she stated.

Rakus said she is also pleased by the “number of students commenting that they are looking forward to getting back to school.”

• Barbara Kelley, eighth-grade English teacher, Olean High:

During video chats with her students, Kelley realized the youngsters had a different, but important perspective to their new distance learning.

“Students did reiterate the value of feeling connected with their school and community during this time,” Kelley said. “We finished our chat brainstorming some ideas of how students and teachers can help everyone stay connected and using our voices to get messages of positivity to those who need it.”

Teachers and administrators said parents are urged to call them with questions regarding lessons, technology and other activities that include the pick-up of lessons or meals.

In commenting on the pick-up of meals and lessons, which may present difficulties for some families, Superintendent Rick Moore urged them to contact their school and principal, as the staff have been making runs to homes that have needed deliveries.