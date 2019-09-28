OLEAN — It has been a busy first few weeks of activities at the Olean City School District, reported Superintendent Rick Moore Thursday.
Moore said that earlier this week, Olean High School hosted the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in the auditorium and invited students from five school districts in the area to attend performances held in the morning and afternoon.
Along those lines, the school district recently received information from Rep. Tom Reed’s office that the high school would receive new technical equipment and upgrades thanks to a $84,672 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Jennifer Mahar, Olean City School District Coordinator of State and Federal Aid Programs, had stated the school district was “very excited to learn of the Appalachian Regional Commission grant award for our school district.”
She had stated the auditorium’s enhanced technology and upgrades will bring in a wider range of opportunities to the region for students, families and the community. In addition, she said the auditorium with its upgrades will be.relaunched as the Olean Community and Cultural Center, offering film festivals, musicals, theatrical performances and community presentations, among others.
As for upcoming activities, Moore said developing leadership skills will be the focus at the high school during Leadership Day on Monday.
Moore said the day will start with the OHS marching band leading seniors from the high school to the nearby Jamestown Community College campus.
Bridget Johnson, community relations coordinator at JCC, had noted the high school students will arrive at the college at 9 a.m. for workshops on financial aid, budget planning, soft skills and resume building. She said the students also will complete JCC admission applications while they’re on campus.
In commenting on this, Moore noted that when he became superintendent of the school district a couple of years ago, he implemented the program for every senior to apply to JCC at the beginning of the year. He said completing the applications not only teaches students how to apply for college admission, but gives every student an opportunity to attend college next fall.
“Our kids go (to colleges) all over the place and we have kids all over the country. But what is really good is that I don’t want to have a kid say to me, ‘I didn’t have anywhere to go’ because they’ll all have a place to go” with their completed JCC.applications.
Moore explained the soft skills that will be taught during Leadership Day will include presentations by local business officials who will speak with seniors how to dress and speak with others professionally.
Students will also hear from state Department of Labor officials on pursuing other post-secondary pursuits in the trade industry or military, if they so desire.
“It’s a day of just kind of getting your act together for next year,” Moore said in referring to the seniors. “It’s a lot of fun and we feed them down there, too.”