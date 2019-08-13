OLEAN — Starting Wednesday, the city of Olean’s Department of Public Works and its contractor will be milling the following streets:
- Adams Street between Fulton and Green Streets
- York Street from South Union Street to East Riverside Drive
- South Seventh Street between West Henley to West Greene Streets
This will involve grinding down the streets, which will create rough road conditions. Please use caution when traveling through this area. The city will then prepare road for paving. This may take one to two weeks.
Local traffic only will be allowed on these streets while work is in progress. However, it is recommended that motorists take alternate routes.