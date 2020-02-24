OLEAN — A variety of “soulful” programs that include presentations on everything from the Faces of Africa to Classical and Modern Indian Dance will be provided to the public free of charge at the Olean Meditation Center beginning in March.
The nine-part “Soulful Expressions” series are available to the community thanks to funds provided from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, said Vickie Kearns, director of the Meditation Center at 2275 Dugan Road. Funding for the program was administered through Tri-County Arts Council in Olean.
Kearns said the “dynamic, nine-part arts series, beginning in March and running through October at the Center ... is appropriate for families and young children.”
“Soulful Expressions highlights the intersection of mindfulness, creativity and cultural forms of the human spirit,” said Dr. Richard Reilly, president of the Center. “All performances are offered free of charge to allow everyone an opportunity to experience these great artists which for some may otherwise have been inaccessible.”
In particular, the series will provide presentations on art, music, theater, dance and photography, while offering “a culturally and globally diverse collaborative to bring an invaluable and enriching cultural presence to Olean.”
Reilly said the Center is enthused about the fact that the Tri-County Arts Council was “so positive about this.
“We’ve never asked for grants from them before,” Reilly said. “They were very enthusiastic and supportive, so we’re very happy to be able to put this on.”
Reilly said all of the funding for the event, except for 25% of the cost, was paid for by the state grant.
“But what happened was that during Giving Tuesday last December, we put out a plea to the community to provide funding for Soulful Expressions to cover the remaining fourth of our cost, which the community did,” Reilly recalled. “So what that means is that we don’t have to charge any fees. All the programs are free to the public, which is good for families.”
Kalyn Burgess, grant and development coordinator for Tri-County Arts Council, said the organization was pleased to help the Center.
“Each year, we give out roughly $70,000 in grants in the tri-county area” of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, she explained. “That money is re-grant money; New York state grants us that money and we are responsible for re-administering that to the community.”
On a final note, Reilly hands the credit for the series to Kearns who not only secured the grant but also organized the event.
“Vickie was able to reach out to people she knew and some people she had recommendations to contact,” Reilly said. “She all did all the leg work and all the grant application work.”
Kearns noted the first of the series, Faces of Africa, will be held from 10:30 to noon, March 21. The event will be a photography exhibit and presentation by Chuck Walker.
Other programs include the following:
• Salvation Show — 7 p.m. April 25. A dramatic reading from the book by author/actor Greg Fisher.
• Sufi Whirling and Meditative Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 2. Khadija Radin offers a weekend of Rumi poetry and Sufi whirling. $10 for lunch.
• Dance as Meditation — 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 3.
• Cave of Forgotten Dreams — 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 23. Professor Denise Prince will introduce and discuss the Paleolithic art in the Chauvet Caves of France.
• Night Fragrance — 7 p.m. June 13. Barbara Dyskant and Mimi Jong duet on erhu and piano.
• Classical and Modern Indian Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12, $10 for lunch; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 13. Jaan Freeman, founding artistic director of the Dakshina Pali /School Bharata Natyam for New Audiences, and Gaitrie Deva, founder of Devi Bollywood Dance, Buffalo.
• Chanting and Drums — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 19, Rick Schuler (children and adults.)
• African Mask-Making — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 10, Rene Pye (for children.)
• Guatemala Today — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Mayan People through the lens of their art. Marilyn Anderson, (artist, author) exhibits and discusses challenges to the Mayan people as revealed in art.
For more information, send emails to oleanmeditation@gmail.com or call 375-5550.