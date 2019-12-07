LITTLE VALLEY — Five people pleaded guilty in Cattaraugus County Court this week and face sentencing on Feb. 10, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
An Olean man pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine stemming from an August incident in the city of Olean.
Jonathan Spates, 41, was charged in connection with the Aug. 2 incident when he acted jointly with another person, possessed with intent to use products to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine.
Daniel Lee, 34, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Nov. 20, 2018, in the town of Salamanca, when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a firearm.
Brittany Hatch, 32, of Allegany pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. She was charged on May 12, in Olean, when she operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood-alcohol content of 0.25%.
John Bach, 37, of Salamanca, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The incident occurred on July 3, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant was in violation of an order of protection.
