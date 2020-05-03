OLEAN — The Olean Public Library invites the community to join in its “Happy Star Wars Day” throughout Monday.
Libraries and organizations historically have had celebrations in-house, but as the library couldn't let a Star Wars Day go by without a little fanfare they have set up activities at the Olean Public Library's Facebook all day. Participants can virtually participate in Star Wars related activities, a fashion show, polls, music and stories. The schedule of events follows, and as the motto for the event reminds participants, “May The 4th Be With You.”
• 7 a.m. — Download Hi-Res Star Wars backgrounds for virtual meetings like Zoom. Host your meetings from the Millennium Falcon all day.
• 9 a.m. — Be directed to a curated list of Star Wars eMaterials to check out in the library’s Overdrive catalog.
• 10:30 a.m. — Join us for a Star Wars storytime read by actor Anthony Daniels (C-3PO.)
• 11 to 11:45 a.m. — Multiple Star Wars drawing tutorials.
• Noon — Share with the library pictures of your favorite Star Wars memorabilia, toys, or fan art.
• 1 p.m. — Share your favorite Star Wars quotes.
• 2:30 p.m. — Epic Star Wars Fan Poll.
• 4 p.m. — Lightsaber training for young Jedi.
• 5 p.m. — Star Wars Closet Costume Challenge. Grab the family and get ready to raid the closets. Issue a challenge to the others in your home to dress as your favorite Star Wars characters using just what you already have around the house. We’re talking bathrobes for Jedi robes, headphones for Princess Leia hair buns, or your fanciest dress for Padmé Amidala.
• 6:30 p.m. — Yoda Craft.
• 8 p.m. — LEGO Stop motion super build.