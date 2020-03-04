OLEAN — Two more city-owned structures are likely to come down this spring as complaints rise with the temperatures.
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, asked the Common Council’s public safety committee for an update on 1013 Washington St., the site of a methamphetamine lab and fire before the city took title in June.
“I’ve had a number of my residents on Washington Street ask about it,” Crawford said. “Feral cats are going in and out of the basement. Windows have been kicked in — it’s open to the elements. It’s in bad shape.”
Thanks to a contractor already working in the city for demolitions by the Cattaraugus County Land Bank, Crawford said the city “got a pretty sweet deal” demolishing the structure at 927 Buffalo St., which burned in January.
City Attorney Nick DiCerbo said the city spent about $33,000 on that demolition — much lower than the projected $50,000 — and officials hope to recover the funds from a judgement against the property owner.
Crawford said that with so many demolitions ongoing, similar deals could probably be gotten at the Washington Street site.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that it could be the time to get the ball rolling on demolition.
“We can order that — we can get that done,” he said. “We can make out some bids on getting it demolished.
DiCerbo said it needs about $1,500 in asbestos abatement before demolition.
The council gave the mayor the go-ahead to acquire the property over the summer, and authorized the mayor to bid out the demolition of the structure in August.
The other two properties OK’d by the council for purchase last summer, 405 S. Fourth St. and 305 E. Elm St., were also slated for demolition. The South Fourth Street building has been demolished, but the East Elm Street structure remains.
Aiello said that the Cattaraugus County Land bank expressed interest in the Elm Street property, but decided against restoration.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, noted that the property is in poor condition, having been inside the structure.
“It’s like walking into a funhouse,” he said, with floors shifting from one side to the other throughout the structure.
Dougherty also noted that there are many properties coming up for tax auction again this year, and most are in poor condition.
“Be prepared to have a lot to choose from at the tax sale,” he said.
Aiello said that, until the current properties are taken care of, the city will hold off on picking up more from the county.