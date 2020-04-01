Olean church offers drive-thru prayer site again today, Thursday

OLEAN — A drive-thru prayer site was set up Tuesday at the Lighthouse Church of God Prophecy, 919 King St.

Pastor Tyrone Hall said he got the idea after seeing a drive-thru prayer site at a Georgia church on the internet.

There were a half dozen cars waiting to get in the church parking lot when the drive-thru prayer site opened at noon Tuesday. By 12:25 p.m., 13 cars had gone through.

The first car contained a woman from Hall’s former church in Hornell. “She said she drove here to pray with me,” Hall said.

Both Hall and Cody Page, a congregation member helping him, wore masks and gloves as motorists drove up and prayed with Hall. He handed each one a cross. His hat reads: “Pray More. Worry Less.”

Hall advised those watching his daily Facebook Live posting at 6 a.m. that he would hold the drive-thru prayer site on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For the past two weeks, Hall has been livestreaming his Sunday sermon to parishioners and others at gettothecross.net.

His daily broadcast is livestreamed on the church’s Facebook and website as well as Instagram @lighthouse_cogop_919. He said he has 80-100 viewers for the live morning chat Monday through Friday and offers a prayer at 5 p.m.

Hall will also publicize the church’s response to COVID-19 during a local radio show today.

What were people’s reactions to the drive-thru prayer?

“They said thank you, thank you, thank you,” Hall replied. “A lot of people were excited.” Churches and other gatherings are being curtailed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“We can help stop COVID-19 in its tracks,” Hall said. “He wants to hear our prayers. The Lord will protect us.”

Most people think of getting food at a drive-thru, Hall said, noting the main ingredient at his church drive-thru is prayer.

“We are also first responders,” Hall said. “I have to take care of my flock under state guidelines. We still have to continue to work in the vineyard. There is no sitting down.”

The drive-thru prayer is a practice run to Palm Sunday, when after the virtual church service on the web, Hall plans to hand out palms in the parking lot, which the church had already ordered.

Palm Sunday’s web service will start at 10 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m., the drive-thru for palms will open in the parking lot, Hall said.

“On Easter, we’re going to have our service in the parking lot with everyone in their cars,” Hall said. “I’ll be outside at the podium. We’ll have a keyboard player. The cars will be set up so they will be able to hear.”

Hall said, “We’re doing what we can to keep us together. The safety of church members and family is most important.”

In the meantime, Hall invited area residents to “grab a quick prayer to keep us going through this time of distress.”