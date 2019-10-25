OLEAN — A fast-changing world of cyber attacks and laws to defend businesses and the public from data loss is hard to navigate, but a planned response can help minimize disruptions from computer intrusions.
More than 50 people attended the keynote address of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Cyber Summit, the first of what organizers hope will be an annual event.
The summit’s keynote was given by Dan Greene, an attorney at Buffalo-based Beckage. He specializes in cases involving breach and privacy litigation, and in software and other technical disputes.
Area medical providers, schools and governments have been directly or indirectly attacked in the last few months — part of a growing trend, he said.
While the numbers are skewed toward the high end by large attacks, Greene said that the average attack costs the victim $3.9 million, affects more than 25,000 records and takes an average of 315 days between the first intrusion and detection.
“It has become a big, global business,” he said, with a large increase in smaller businesses and nonprofits that would never have been targets before being hit for $3,000 or $4,000 ransomware attacks.
“The uptick in small breaches has been large,” he said.
Businesses and nonprofits that collect and use sensitive data should be prepared by creating an incident-response team that has set jobs to perform during an intrusion.
“I’ve seen fantastic responses … I’ve seen bumbled responses that have compromised the results,” he said, and a lot of that depends on how well staff operates the plan. “No matter the size of your organization — it could be two people responsible.”
Due to the many legal requirements — state law on data breaches and federal statutes related to industries like banking and health care for example — plus the need to use the attorney-client privilege to investigate intrusions, Greene recommended having legal counsel in place in the plans.
“In the immediate aftermath of an incident,” he said, “lawyers play an important part of that. They have a crucial set of rights (like attorney-client privilege) that no other parties can offer.”
The most important thing to remember, Greene said, is to not panic and begin spreading too much information — even the wrong information.
For example, if a compromised firm begins telling customers that a data breach occurred before an analysis is complete, and then it is discovered that no sensitive data was accessed, the news could have a chilling effect on business and cause customers distress over nothing.
“Never say the ‘B’ word,” he added, noting that until a breach is proved one way or the other, it is an intrusion. “You had an incident, you need to contain and control it.”
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, credited sponsors Silo City IT of Buffalo and Acme Business of Olean with lining up the speakers and presenting a program of useful information to the attending officials. Several area banks and credit unions, nonprofits and health care and financial businesses were represented, along with a number of college students studying computer science and technology.
Also speaking were Special Agent Tiffany Loar, a U.S. Secret Service cyber forensics specialist, as well as panelists Jay Wiley, deputy chief information security officer with M&T Bank, and Scott Morris, chief information security officer with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.
Cyber security is an important topic for businesses of all sizes, she said, with “anyone who connects a printer to the internet” a possible target.
After costs, proceeds will be donated to the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for use by tech-related scholarships or funds.
Officials hope to present an annual tech-themed summit in the future.
“I think it can grow, and help any type of business,” Yanetsko said.