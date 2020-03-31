OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced that major events set for the spring are being pushed back, but they hope to keep working to better the community.

The Olean Home Show, originally set for April 24-26, will now be held May 29-31 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. The Sports, Recreation & Fitness Expo will be moved to Sept. 26-27 at Good Times Events Center.

“Our intentions were to continue as much business as usual with any of our events at the Chamber until getting additional directives from the state,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Although the governor hasn’t given the date to the end of April, we feel that it will be coming.”

With the moving of the Home Show to the dates of the Sports Expo, it was necessary to move the Sports Expo, as well.

“We feel that the Sports Expo works in May or September, October, as we can still utilize the grounds surrounding the Good Times Center with equipment demos, fly fishing classes and the retriever training competition,” Yanetsko added.

She said she hopes events beyond May will be unaffected.

The next Chamber event on the schedule is the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament, currently slated for June 5-7.

“At this time, Gus Macker National is rescheduling their early May events, but we are watching this closely as we need to have registrations and team fees in by the end of May,” she said.

Chamber officials have been busy, keeping the public updated on changing business closings and operating hours for its many members. Officials are maintaining an online Google Docs-based database of different stores, including grocery and pharmacy, convenience and supply, beverage stores, and restaurants.

Data includes hours, contact information and website addresses.

All can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.oleanny.com, or on Facebook @OleanNYChamber.

In addition, the group’s Facebook page has become a clearinghouse for information like help for small businesses, opportunities to help local nonprofits and updates from Chamber members.

For prospective vendors at the Home Show, booths are still available.

“Business owners can reach many customers in the three day event, and their customers can see, touch, compare and buy your product,” stated Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager. Comments from past vendors stated that this show is a consistent winner for them; creates many new customers/sales for the upcoming period; and they receive many leads from the event.

Vendor fees range from $190 to $624 depending on size of booth for GOACC members, with a $35 savings for registering by April 15.

For more information on the Home Show or other GOACC events and activities, call GOACC at 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.