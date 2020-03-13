As President Trump prepared Friday to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals in Olean and Bradford, Pa., announced plans to end visits to most patients beginning Monday.
Similar visitor bans were implemented on Friday at nursing homes and senior living facilities across the state including Cattaraugus County’s nursing homes in Olean and Machias.
Dr. William Mills, Upper Allegheny Health Systems vice president for professional and quality affairs, spoke Friday with local media to get the word out that most visits at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center would be curtailed in response to the COVID-19 virus threat.
Visitors will only be allowed for patients involving critical care or end of life care, or the parent of a child who was a patient or husband, partner or parent of a maternity patient, Mills said.
Officials at the hospitals said the decision to limit public access for those who are already sick will not affect diagnostic testing or therapy appointments.
Family members and friends will need to use the telephone to visit with patients, Mills said.
Some exterior doors of the hospitals will be locked at entry access points after 6 p.m.
COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the flu or a common cold, with people complaining of a fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, as well as possible vomiting and diarrhea, Mills said during a conference call with reporters from Olean and Bradford.
Also, there’s a lot of misinformation and panic associated with novel coronavirus, he said. “We are worried about it.”
Halting patient visitations will slow the spread of coronavirus at facilities where there are already many sick people.
Mills said health officials don’t want people with COVID-19 symptoms flooding emergency rooms and doctor’s offices.
“We don’t want people to spread the disease if they have it,” he said. “They should call their primary physician.”
Because of a shortage of test kits COVID-19 testing is only being offered to people who have traveled to countries where the coronavirus is widespread and who have symptoms including shortness of breath, Mills said.
Even hospital authorities need authorization from county health officials to test someone. As of Friday, there were just over 60 test kits available between Olean General Hospital and the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
Only three county residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Olean residents had returned from a high-risk country and exhibited flu-like symptoms. Test results on Thursday showed two of the three did not have coronavirus. The results of the third test were being awaited on Friday.
One Olean resident is about half-way through a 14-day precautionary quarantine at his home after returning from a trip to Italy. He was not showing symptoms.
Five St. Bonaventure students who returned to the U.S. from abroad — two from the Czech Republic, on the high risk list for COVID-19, and three from Ireland (low risk) — will self-quarantine at their homes instead of returning to campus, according to a university spokesman.
The university is making courses available online, but it is not closing and students can continue to attend classes if they choose.
“Testing is very difficult” due to the severe lack of testing kits available in this country, Mills said. That situation is expected to improve over the next few weeks. “You just can’t walk in and demand a test. We have to go through the Health Department.”
Mills said both hospitals are fielding calls about testing. “Even if we wanted to, we can’t.”
Since there is no vaccine or antiviral medication available for COVID-19, Mills said treatment includes watchful waiting, supportive care, Tylenol to keep the fever down. For those elderly or others with underlying health conditions who develop shortness of breath intensive care beds with ventilators are available at the Olean and Bradford hospitals, Mills said.
He urged people with symptoms to call their doctors, don’t just show up at the hospital. In addition, people with symptoms who are brought to the hospital will be triaged before being brought into the hospital. “We are trying to protect the public and our employees. If all our employees get sick, that will be a problem.” There is concern for first responders as well.
Olean General has a 14-bed intensive care unit that could be utilized for COVID-19 cases, Mills said. The hospital also has 18 ventilators.
Bradford Regional Medical Center has five ICU beds and six ventilators. It also has additional beds in its former obstetrics unit. The hospitals could also transfer coronavirus patients between hospitals if necessary, Mills said.
Of the 5,122 deaths worldwide from coronavirus, 36 have occurred in the U.S. That compares to 14,000 who have died this year in the U.S. from influenza.
Mills suggested if someone has symptoms to “just stay home, don’t go to work and take Tylenol.” Contact your doctor if you have difficulty breathing, he added. The virus can also cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
“It’s mostly a stay at home thing,” Mills said of the virus. We haven’t seen it. It is affecting people who have no immunity to it. The bad news is that it tends to affect the elderly. It is a pandemic.”
Frequent hand washing, social distancing, covering sneezes and coughs, avoiding handshakes and regular cleaning of surfaces is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mills said. “We are not trying to panic anyone.”
The coronavirus “probably will come here,” Mills said of the Twin Tier hospitals. Health officials are trying to limit the amount of cases and keep it on the mild end of the spectrum.
Letters went out to patients on Friday that visiting would be suspended effective Monday so they could warn family and friends, Mills said.
So far, Mills said, “we are ahead of this virus.”