OLEAN — City officials hope litter and second-hand smoke concerns in parks will get snuffed out forever.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday permanently banned the consumption of nicotine products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes. The products are banned from all City of Olean Park System properties and city-owned recreational facilities, including sporting fields, playgrounds, pools, courts, pavilions and walking trails.
The vote was 6-1, with Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, voting in opposition.
“I think for 2019 we know the dangers and risks of smoking,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5. “The goal really is a focus on health and safety of our citizens.”
Crawford lauded Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, who first proposed the measure.
“The time and effort she put into this was really top notch,” Crawford said.
Andreano first proposed the measure in August following complaints from parents at youth sporting events. For the last decade, the playground areas in city parks have had signs declaring no smoking areas, but they did not carry the force of law.
Along with health risks, aldermen also noted that cleaning up waste from tobacco and nicotine use — cigarette butts, packets of chewing tobacco and cartridges from e-cigarettes — has become an expensive part of park maintenance.
Under the ordinance, which takes effect immediately, violators will be punished with a $200 fine, and anyone violating the ordinance may be ejected from events held in city-owned rec facilities. However, the use of tobacco is allowed within vehicles in recreational facility parking lots.
The legislation defines the ban as including “to burn a lighted cigar, cigarette or pipe, and/or to use any other substance which contains tobacco or nicotine and also includes electronic cigarettes, vapor devices and chewing tobacco.”
Support was wide ranging, officials noted. City police officials offered their support, and said enforcement will likely be a friendly warning at first, giving smokers a chance to put out their products before tickets are issued. Reality Check, a nonprofit that advocates for smoking cessation attended the meeting and encouraged aldermen to vote in favor of the bill. An online poll conducted by the Times Herald indicated significant support.
While there was no public hearing, no citizens spoke out one way or the other during the council’s public comment period during the meeting, Crawford noted.