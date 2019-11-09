OLEAN — Communities nationwide will be honoring those who have served on Monday, including those locally.
Olean American Legion Post 530 in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1629 will begin the annual Veterans Day observances Monday in Lincoln Park. Observances will begin at 11 a.m. — The 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month. The observance will be held inside the Lincoln Square structure, and will be held regardless of the weather.
Master of Ceremonies will be Jim Tambash. Officers of the day will be John Malroy and Steve Lloyd. The Olean High School band will play the national anthem. A color guard will be provided by Boy Scout Troops 621 and 617 of Olean. The invocation will be given by Tambash.
Post Commander Jim Farmer and Olean VFW Commander Steve Calibi will ring the old City Hall bell at the southwest corner of the park. The bell, which weighs 2,500 pounds and is heavier than the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, hung in the Olean City Hall tower from 1884 to 1942, later being moved as the tower deteriorated — to be stored at the city streets garage. Saved from the scrap drives of World War II as a symbol of the city’s resolve, it was eventually put on permanent display in Lincoln Park.
Speakers will include state Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
The honor guard will fire three volleys under the command of Army veteran Sgt. Robert Redmond.
Taps will be played by the Olean High School band.
A luncheon will follow at the Legion on East State Street.
OTHER COMMUNITIES hosting Veterans Day observances include:
ALLEGANY — Officials with the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument at the town hall on West Main Street. The service will include speakers and attendance by the American Legion Riders, auxiliary members and the Sons of the American Legion. The service is open to the public and will be followed by a chili luncheon at the American Legion on Route 417 in Allegany. All are welcome to attend both events.
CUBA — 11 a.m. Monday, Genesee Park.
BOLIVAR — 11 a.m. Monday, Maple Grove Cemetery.
BRADFORD — 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Square.
ELDRED — The Eldred World War II Museum will host a discussion with Jerry Kirk, a Navy veteran, who will showcase his 10 ½ foot model of the USS Boston, a ship he served aboard during the Vietnam War. The program begins at 7 p.m.
SMETHPORT — The Bucktail Post 138, Smethport American Legion will hold their annual Veterans Day program tonight. The social hour begins at 6 p. m., and dinner is slated for 7 p. m.