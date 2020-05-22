OLEAN — The Olean Sports Booster Club’s annual raffle winners will be announced live on its social media outlet starting at 5 p.m. May 30.
The party, which was planned at the Olean Pulaski Club that evening, has been canceled.
The raffles will be announced virtually on the boosters club Raffle Party Facebook event page. Find it at https://bit.ly/2LK0add or in Facebook, searching for OHS Sports Booster Raffle.
“This raffle is the major fundraiser for the Olean High School Sports Boosters," said Char Dwaileebe, the raffle chair. "The boosters are the behind-the-scenes organization that helps the high school’s athletic programs."
Funds generated through the raffle benefit sports banquets, athlete travel, coaches clinics, the sports items and equipment and supplies not covered in the school's athletic budget.
Tickets may still be purchased by contacting Meme Yanetsko, Dwaileebe, club president Jeff Spears or any club member until May 30 before the drawing. All winners will be contacted after the drawing and winnings delivered.
The $100 ticket enters the ticket-holder into drawings totaling $24,500 (amounts range from $100 to $10,000). Plus the ticket sellers also receive winnings (ranging from $50 to $100) depending on the ticket holders winning level.
For more information about the boosters, call Yanetsko, club treasurer, at 378-6951.