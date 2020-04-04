OLEAN — When Marie Howard, CEO of the Intandem agency, learned Olean General Hospital was clearing the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center for its conversion to a second hospital for COVID-19 patients, she didn’t hesitate to offer a secure location for storage of the Milliman’s surgery equipment.
The offer was met with gratitude by Olean General administrators, said Karen Fohl, director for Strategic Partnerships at Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“To have something that is climate-controlled and a secured space” is appreciated, Fohl said of Intandem’s donated space.
Fohl said Olean General was directed to create space to serve as a second hospital in the event there is a rise in COVID-19 patients. Converting the outpatient surgery center, however, left hospital administrators looking for an area to store equipment from the Milliman facility.
“Before we even asked (Howard) called us and said she knew we were setting up a hospital … and she reached out and said if we needed storage space, they had this space,” Fohl said of Howard who oversees the large agency that serves individuals with disabilities.
“In all my years here (with Olean General) I’ve never seen such an outpouring of community support,” Fohl continued. “It’s unprecedented, never before — it’s great to see positive things instead of negative things.”
For her part, Howard said the 1,000-square-feet building offered for the hospital’s use is a secure, safe location in the agency’s logistics building.
Howard said she was happy to help the hospital with its present needs.
“Our community is all in this together, that’s the beauty of small town America, that we all have personal relationships,” Howard remarked. “It’s neighbor helping neighbor and we’re going to do anything we can to help.”