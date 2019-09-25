New speed limit, school zone signs installed across Salamanca

SALAMANCA — As the Salamanca Department of Public works begins wrapping up summer projects and preparing for winter, one project was recently completed for the beginning of the school year.
In recent weeks, the DPW has been installing school zone and crosswalk signs at school buildings throughout the city, including around Prospect Elementary, the Iroquois Drive campus, the Seneca Arts and Learning Center on Center Street and the former St. Patrick’s School on River Street.
DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter said they still had a few school zone areas left to do as the DPW Commission meeting earlier this month, as well as installing the 25 mph signs throughout the city on non-arterial roads.
“I have a crew out there every day working on getting that signage done,” he said.
Additionally, Carpenter said the DPW has been working on replacing sidewalks when possible, with one recent area on Highland Avenue near the playground.
Earlier this year, a house was torn down on a city-owned lot on Great Valley Street next to the playground, which the DPW plans to turn part of into a parking area.
“We’ve got that pretty much hammered in,” Carpenter informed the Common Council at the DPW meeting. “My thought was from the sidewalk to the telephone pole, making single parking and have the rest be a green area.”
Several council members said the parking area is needed for the playground, and it would be less upkeep for the DPW in the future if part of the lot was paved for parking. Potential plans for the rest of the area could include picnic tables and a shade structure or small gazebo.
Another structure potentially coming to that area is a small storage shed for a surveillance system to watch the playground. Sandi Brundage, the city’s youth bureau director, said a recent grant through the county would help pay for the security equipment for both the Highland and Erie Street playgrounds.
“We have another community service project where we’re going to reach out to some kids to help paint those sheds,” Brundage said. “The roof is red, so we’re going to paint them gray.”
Carpenter said the sheds will be completed when they’re delivered and only cost a couple hundred dollars for the doors.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Carpenter said crews have been working on getting the parks ready for fall, including prep at Crowley Park for football season, as well as cleaning up the ice pond so it’s ready for winter.
The DPW is looking at updating the locks at Crowley Park and the ice pond, Carpenter said, because there have been issues there in recent years that need to be addressed.
“Everybody’s got one,” he said of the current master key that opens many park locks.
Carpenter said the plan would be to get new locks and keys at Crowley Park and the ice pond, where Carpenter has the master key and each area would have a different key and lock that could be rented out from the city.
There was also a discussion of installing a new fire alarm system in the city municipal building so the entire building would be connected. Carpenter said currently the area of the building that houses the courts office, police department and courtroom is separate from the rest of the city hall offices.
“If something happened in the courts, the building up front would know, and if something up there happened, vice versa,” he explained. “To save money, if the alarm went off at the police department, there’s a separate pull-down alarm in the department that sets the other alarm off.”
Having to depend on someone to go pull the other alarm to let the rest of the building know there’s a fire is a safety hazard, Carpenter said. A New York state safety official who visited city hall recently told Carpenter the two systems need to be connected.
Another option Carpenter said he would look into is putting a fire door at the doorway that separates the front of the municipal building from the courts area. He said he would talk to an engineer to see if that could classify them as two separate buildings and not need to link up the alarm system.
