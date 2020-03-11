OLEAN — The city’s Sixth Ward is without a voice on the Common Council after Alderman Nate Smith resigned abruptly Tuesday evening.
The five-term Republican said his goodbyes to the council shortly after the regular meeting began, speaking for several minutes to a standing ovation before leaving the meeting.
“There’s no way I can gracefully say this, so I’ll dive right in: After eight years on this council, due to personal circumstances — large and unforeseen — I will be resigning tonight,” he said. “It’s something I don’t want to do tonight, but it’s something I have to do.”
Smith, the owner of Worth W. Smith Hardware, was the longest-tenured member of the Common Council before his resignation, having been alderman since 2012. He faced contests in 2011, 2013 and 2019; and ran unopposed in 2015 and 2017. Ward 6 covers most of the West End.
He offered his thanks to the council members, to the mayor and to department heads for their hard work over the past eight years, and especially thanked his constituents who chose five times to put him in office.
“It was a big responsibility — I was humbled and honored to serve them,” he said, adding that if circumstances change, “I may return” for another run at public office.
During his tenure, Smith had been one of the more vocal members of the council but had shied away from taking on the role of the council’s leader.
However, since the beginning of the term, Smith has missed several meetings — more than any other council member. In one instance in January, the vote to approve a new council president was deadlocked 3-3 with Smith absent, necessitating a special council meeting where Smith could attend and cast the deciding vote.
Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, was shocked by the decision and lamented the loss of Smith on the council.
“Obviously, this is a huge loss to the council and the city of Olean,” Gonzalez said. “He leaves huge shoes to fill in Ward 6.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said that he will begin searching for a new alderman to take over Smith’s seat.
“I was shocked, but I understand his reasoning,” Aiello said after the meeting. “Nate Smith has been an excellent alderman, he’s been a good friend.
“He’s going to be missed ... he’s a good steward.”
Aiello said that while Smith did not submit a letter before the meeting, he believes the resignation and statement in open session — documented in the official public record — is adequate for the resignation.
Under the city charter, the mayor may appoint an alderman, subject to a two-thirds vote of the council for approval. Once approved, the new alderman will serve out the remainder of the term — in this case, approximately 21 months.
The last alderman to resign was then-Council President Ann McLaughlin, D-Ward 2, who resigned in 2014.
