CERES -- A man was killed early Friday morning in a house fire on Bells Brook Road.
New York State Police reported that Charles E. Hollowell, 76, was found deceased inside a residence at 192 Bells Brook Road in the early morning hours after an emergency call at around 4:30 a.m.
In the call, troopers said the caller heard a smoke alarm and found a computer in the residence was on fire. The caller attempted to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful and attempted to evacuate Hollowell from the residence. However, the caller could not move Hollowell or get his wheelchair and exited the residence to contact authorities.
No foul play was determined, troopers said.
According to Allegany County property records, the property is owned by Carol Bell-Marcellin of that address. The 3.3-acre lot housed a manufactured home, according to the records.